Letter: Vote traitor Trump out of office

I moved to Salisbury in 2004 because it had one of the best VA medical centers in the state.

While I have been thanked for my time in the service to my country, I am appalled by the fact that myself and the other vets are hated because we are all anti-fascists (the terrorists that our president claims all ANTIFA are).

He even claims that the Russian bounty on American and coalition troops in Afghanistan is a hoax.

It is time to vote this traitor and his fellow supporters out of office. Remember that he hates a military that fights dictators because he wants to become one.

The Republicans in Congress are helping him.

— Julian Torrey

Salisbury