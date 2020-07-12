July 14, 2020

  • 70°

Letter: Any death is bad from COVID-19

By Post Letters

Published 12:00 am Sunday, July 12, 2020

How impressed I am by State Sen. Carl Ford’s bold stand for personal choice and against being forced to wear face masks to avoid spreading COVID-19 in violation of our rights.

As reported online in the Salisbury Post on Monday, June 29, Sen. Ford stated that wearing a mask “should be a choice, and that both the phase two extension and mask mandate are an ‘overreach’ by the governor because the death rate is less than 1% of the state’s population.” In an interview with ReOpen NC founder Ashley Smith just a few weeks ago, Sen. Ford said, “I would like to see (a gathering of) 10 or 20,000 in Raleigh. That would really get the message across.” Ford wryly added, “I’m sure there’ll be a long and very exciting debate, including the Democrats trying to talk through their masks.”

It is unclear to which death rate “less than 1% of the state’s population” Sen. Ford refers. I’m sure Sen. Ford didn’t mean to suggest 100,000 deaths, way yonder less than 1% of North Carolina’s population of 10.49 million, would be agreeable.

Sen. Ford’s 33rd District, Stanly and Rowan counties, has about 190,000 people. Even though a lot of people are saying it, I don’t even think he believes that have 1,000 people die in his district during this COVID situation would be OK so long as our rights to remain unmasked are preserved.

On the contrary, I believe he was pointing out that fewer than 1% of the residents in our counties have contracted the virus and even fewer have died — really only about 50 so far, as far as we know. After all, as Sen. Ford said, “Any death is bad, obviously, but it’s just not there like the numbers predicted.”

No one should be forced to surrender their rights to remain unmasked so long as only a few more people are killed as a result of those rights being preserved.

— David Y. Bingham

Salisbury

Print Article

Comments

  • LATEST LOCAL NEWS



  • Polls

    How frequently do you wear a mask in public places?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • LATEST LIFESTYLE



Local

Passion Project: Local volunteers send mountain bikes to new heights at Salisbury Community Park

Sports

NC3 baseball: Rising star is in the Driver’s seat

Letters

Letter: City, county should have contest for Fame replacement

Editorials

Laurels: More progress to make on Census response

Letters

Letter: America conceived, not yet attained, is best hope

Letters

Letter: Cummings story was a good one

Coronavirus

NC still lacks plan for regular mass testing in nursing homes

Letters

Letter: With God’s help, we’re better than a lot

Education

Rowan-Salisbury Schools opts not to preemptively suspend sports practice

Business

Commissioners allot COVID-19 funds for municipalities, vote to hire temporary accountant

Coronavirus

Rowan County follows state in trends on hospitalization disparity

Crime

Man faces litany of charges after burglary

Local

County announces cancellation of Autumn Jubilee

Crime

Masks, AC unit stolen from COVID-19 testing site.

Crime

Abandoned car found riddled with bullets near East Spencer

Sports

NC3 baseball: Ward-led Warriors edge Rowan

Elections

Political Notebook: Republican candidates stump for votes during NC GOP convention

Ask Us

Ask us: Will West Innes Street median follow Confederate monument’s removal?

Sports

PGA scores

Sports

NASCAR: Quaker State 400 results

Sports

NC3 baseball: Schedule, scores, standings (updated through Sunday)

Sports

Rowan Amateur golf: Qualifying scores, still in progress

News

21 injured in fire aboard ship at Naval Base San Diego

News

Fiery car crash in Gaston leaves 3 men dead