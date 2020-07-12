Commissioners to schedule public hearing for business expansion, hear county health report

By Natalie Anderson

SALISBURY — County commissioners on Monday will schedule a tax incentive public hearing for an economic development project and receive the State of the County Health Report during a 6 p.m. virtual called meeting.

Commissioners are asked to schedule the public hearing for “Project Sun” on Aug. 3. The company behind “Project Sun” is an existing employer in Rowan County that would create 56 jobs over the next three years and invest approximately $45 million in new construction and equipment.

Additionally, commissioners will hear a presentation from the Rowan County Department of Health regarding the annual State of the County Health Report. The purpose of the report is to heighten awareness about health issues faced by the county and the state overall, as well as bring attention to areas in need of policy development and enactment, environmental changes and partnering initiatives and resources. It will describe local efforts that impact community health problems and quality of life concerns.

The report will be reviewed by the state and then compared to the standards and activities established for accreditation and health problems.

Citizens can attend the 6 p.m. meeting virtually at bit.ly/rowanboc0615, with password 07132020. Citizens can also join over the phone by dialing 602-753-0140 or 720-928-9299 or 213-338-8477, with webinar ID 926-0457-4111 and password 07132020.

Monday’s meeting will also include an update on the county’s Coronavirus Relief Fund. An agreement between the county and Bogle Firm Architecture, PLLC, will allow the firm to assess multiple facilities owned by the county and within each municipality in relation to the COVID-19 relief funds. Bogle Firm Architecture will conduct interviews and site assessments at each facility and will produce a report and design solutions based on COVID-19 guidelines for businesses, which have been published on the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services website.

Other items on the agenda include:

A public hearing for Urbanized Area Formula Grants. The application for the grants will provide Rowan Express with operating and preventative maintenance funds. The total request is for $300,000, with a county match of $180,000.

A proposal for correcting a ramp into the courthouse on Liberty Street. The ramp was incorrectly installed during its original construction and has since been listed as non-compliant.

A request for quotation for broadband expansion in the county. During a budget work session among commissioners on June 1, commissioners chairman Greg Edds suggested offering wireless broadband companies a financial incentive of $50,000 to begin the process of providing broadband to certain areas of the county. The suggestion came after Edds said the state pushed back the original anticipated date the county would have received the grant to begin the process in an effort to focus on other, more rural counties.

A request from the town of Spencer that asks commissioners to sign a letter of support for the town’s interest in submitting an application for the Small Cities Grant offered by the North Carolina Department of Commerce. If awarded, the project would focus on rehabilitation of single-family homes in Spencer. The project would be managed by the Salisbury Community Development Corporation. The letter wouldn’t obligate the county to provide administrative oversight or financial contributions.

The Juvenile Crime Prevention Council requests that commissioners allow Department of Public Safety funds to be received and disbursed by the county to Rowan County Youth Services Bureau. The Juvenile Crime Prevention Council was awarded $35,000 in level two funds for fiscal year 2020-21, which began July 1, to serve Juvenile Justice-involved youth and parents/guardians in the Piedmont area.

Commissioners will designate one voting delegate from the county to vote at the North Carolina Association of County Commissioners 113th Annual Conference Business Session, which will be held virtually on Aug. 6 at 11 a.m. The voting delegate will be entitled one vote on items that come before the association, including the election of the NCACC Second Vice President.

