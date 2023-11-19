High school softball: Peeler will take power to Furman Published 12:00 am Sunday, November 19, 2023

By Mike London

mike.london@salisburypost.com

SALISBURY — Furman University softball recruit Katie Peeler’s first home run was a grand slam, so maybe the Salisbury senior was destined to be a slugger.

But Peeler’s softball dreams were dormant for a while. Cheerleading was the priority.

She got interested in getting on the field after going to watch the T-ball games that her younger sister, Allison, was playing in.

“When I got to middle school, I wanted to try a sport and I picked softball,” Peeler said. “That turned out to be a good decision. I was making new friends. I had coaches that cared about me and helped me get better. That positive experience in middle school is a big reason that I love softball as much as I do.”

Salisbury High always has a shortage of softball players. High school softball teams are constructed mostly from youth travel ball squads, and Salisbury doesn’t get many of those.

Peeler played varsity ball for the Hornets as a freshman for coach Scott Cozart. That was the COVID-shortened season. She played 12 games and had some struggles. She batted .212 with two triples, but no homers. She had two doubles in the Hornets’ last game and was starting to find her swing, but then the season ended.

The big jump for Peeler came after playing travel ball between her freshman and sophomore seasons.

She batted .500 for Salisbury as a sophomore, scored 33 runs and drove in 23. She socked six doubles and five triples and walloped five homers. She also did the pitching for the Hornets, as she was the best option. She struck out 137 batters. She impressed people with her talent and her attitude.

There was more progress during the summer between her sophomore and junior years.

She attracted the attention of several college programs, but once she got a look at Furman’s scenic campus in Greenville, S.C., Peeler knew where she wanted to go to school. She gave Furman a verbal commitment before her junior softball season at Salisbury started.

Then she went out and batted .564 with 31 runs and 31 RBIs. She had four doubles, five triples and eight home runs. In the circle, she struck out 132, while reducing her walks significantly. The 5-foot-7 slugger had some powerful games for coach Leah Huggins Herndon.

In a win against North Rowan, Peeler struck out 14 batters and stole five bases.

“I’ve taken pitching lessons, but I was recruited by Furman as an outfielder and utility player,” Peeler said. “I can play several different positions and I do my best on every at-bat. And when I’m in the field, I go after every ball.”

Last summer, Peeler played for the Rowan Lady Legion program and was one of the standouts. She launched two homers on opening night at Catawba College’s Whitley Field.

“Legion was a fun experience and it was a great opportunity to play with the girls from the other schools in the county,” Peeler said.

Peeler is an exceptional student with a 4.48 GPA. She hopes to go to med school down the road. She has the career goal of becoming a dermatologist.

Before all that happens, however, she plans on enjoying her senior year, Her softball teammates will include her sister, who had a good freshman season.

Peeler played volleyball to get her senior year started.

“Volleyball was fun and was a great way to stay active and stay in shape for softball,” Peeler said.

This spring, she’ll look to add to a powerful softball career.

She’ll enter her final high school season with 13 homers, 13 doubles, 12 triples, 69 runs scored and 60 RBIs.

Salisbury hasn’t had a Central Carolina Conference Player of the Year in this century, but Peeler should be in the running.