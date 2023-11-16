Area Sports: High school basketball season opens Published 8:03 pm Thursday, November 16, 2023

Staff report

Salisbury and North Rowan have home games on Friday in the third round of the playoffs.

Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. for Shelby at Salisbury and Mountain Heritage at North Rowan.

WSAT will broadcast the Salisbury game on 1490, with Duke basketball on 1280.

South Rowan gets the basketball season started at A.L. Brown.

East Rowan opens at home against Uwharrie Charter. Carson starts hoops at home against Mount Pleasant.

The high schools have adjusted free throw rules.

The one-and-one scenario has been eliminated and all common fouls will result in two free throws.

Teams will reach the bonus after five fouls and foul counts will reset after each quarter.

Wrestling is under way.

Carson won 70-12 against Salisbury, which likely still has wrestlers competing in football.

Griffin Barber and Tristin Clawson had pins for the Cougars. Joseph Little won by tech fall.

West Rowan will honor Emma Clarke (Tennessee softball) on Friday afternoon (4 p.m.) with a signing celebration.