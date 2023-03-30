High school boys golf: East wins SPC match; West’s Kepley medalist Published 1:19 am Thursday, March 30, 2023

Staff report

CHINA GROVE — East Rowan won South Piedmont Conference Match No. 3 held on Wednesday at Warrior.

The Mustangs have won two of the three matches played so far. Northwest Cabarrus won the other.

Scores on Wednesday (top 4 golfers, 9 holes) were East (155), Lake Norman Charter (158), Carson (162), Northwest Cabarrus (177), West Rowan (179), Concord (179), Central Cabarrus (190) and South Rowan (203).

West’s Tyler Kepley shot 35 for medalist honors.

Landon Merrell and Jaden Sprinkle shot 36s for East. Brady McIntyre shot 39, and Brayden Mulkey was the fourth East scorer at 44.

East had to play well to win, as Lake Norman Charter had five golfers shoot 41 or better.

Carson played its best match so far. The Cougars were led by Cade Cranfield’s 37 and Harrison McCall’s 38. Tanner Rye (41) and Robert Jolly (46) had the other counting scores for Carson.

Kepley led West to fifth place. Brody Tucker shot 44 for the Falcons, while Gage Ludwick shot 47.

Brooks Bumgarner shot 47 to lead South.

Central’s Ryan Masterton shot 37. Northwest’s duo of Talon Harrison and Cooper Burris shot 38s.

•••

Salisbury shot 166 to win the opening CCC match.

John McCoy and Jackson Sparger were medalists and shot 40s to lead the Hornets.

Bryant Davis shot 42. Bo Brincefield was the fourth scorer at 44. Sam Goodman shot 45.