Back to School: Student fee schedule

Published 12:00 am Sunday, August 7, 2022

By Post Education

Elementary schools

iPad: $20

Recorder: $6

Middle schools

iPad: $20

Lock: $10 max

Uniform: $20

P.E. lock: $5

High school

iPad: $20

CTE nursing course: $52

PSAT: $17

Art: $25

Band: $250 max

College and Career Promise: $30

Graduation cap and gown: $35

Gym Suits: $20

Lifetime recreational sports: $20

Locker: $10

Elective P.E. courses: $15

Parking permits: $35

Science lab: $10

Sports medicine/kinesiology: $10

Driver education course: $65

High school records

Transcript: $10

Medical and immunization records: $10

Dream Act records: $10

