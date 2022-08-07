Back to School: Student fee schedule
Elementary schools
iPad: $20
Recorder: $6
Middle schools
iPad: $20
Lock: $10 max
Uniform: $20
P.E. lock: $5
High school
iPad: $20
CTE nursing course: $52
PSAT: $17
Art: $25
Band: $250 max
College and Career Promise: $30
Graduation cap and gown: $35
Gym Suits: $20
Lifetime recreational sports: $20
Locker: $10
Elective P.E. courses: $15
Parking permits: $35
Science lab: $10
Sports medicine/kinesiology: $10
Driver education course: $65
High school records
Transcript: $10
Medical and immunization records: $10
Dream Act records: $10