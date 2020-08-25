Wednesday, August 26, 2020
NEWS

Pfeiffer quarantines dorm due to COVID-19

By Charles Curcio charles.curcio@stanlynewspress.com MISENHEIMER — The COVID-19 pandemic, which has affected North Carolina since March, has reached Pfeiffer University. In an email obtained by ...
NEWS

Summit Virtual Academy will take different approach to student clubs

By Carl Blankenship carl.blankenship@salisburypost.com SALISBURY — Summit K-8 will not only offer clubs for its students, the virtual school plans to work them into its ...
NEWS

RSS updates state, local leaders on return to classes

SALISBURY — In its second week back in session, Rowan-Salisbury Schools on Tuesday laid out its current status during a meeting with district administration, local ...
SPORTS

Forbes: transfer Wilkins immediately eligible at Wake Forest

WINSTON-SALEM (AP) — Wake Forest coach Steve Forbes says Virginia Tech transfer Isaiah Wilkins will be immediately eligible this season. Wilkins is a Winston-Salem native ...
OPINION

Byron York: In today’s supercharged politics, even gardens start fights

By Byron York It has long been accepted, at least in some circles, that there is a condition known as Trump Derangement Syndrome. But if ...
