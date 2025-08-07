RCCC expands tuition-free opportunities for first responders: New fire protection technology courses available this fall

RCCC News Service

SALISBURY — Rowan-Cabarrus Community College is expanding access to high-quality, affordable training for North Carolina’s emergency services workforce with the launch of two tuition-free Fire Protection Technology courses this fall. Designed to support the professional development of first responders, these courses reflect the college’s continued commitment to serving those who protect and serve our communities.

“These programs provide essential training for the people who keep our communities safe,” said Dr. Carol S. Spalding, president of Rowan-Cabarrus. “First responders deserve access to education that helps them grow in their careers and serve with confidence. We are committed to removing barriers and providing opportunities that make that possible.”

Starting Oct. 20, during the second eight-week session of the fall semester, the following tuition-waived courses will be available to affiliated first responders in North Carolina:

Managing the Fire Services (FIP 2176)

Emergency Operations Center Management (EPT 2275)

Both courses fulfill requirements within the college’s Emergency Management and Fire Protection Technology associate degree programs.

“Rowan-Cabarrus Community College has long served the first responder and emergency services community with affordable and 100% online degree programs that are both IFSAC-accredited and FESHE-recognized,” said Alan Thompson, dean of public services at Rowan-Cabarrus Community College. “We are excited to further address the financial barrier for our students with the addition of these parallel courses, and we remain committed to expanding these efforts in the future.”

Rowan-Cabarrus Community College’s Fire Protection Technology program holds accreditation from the International Fire Service Accreditation Congress (IFSAC), ensuring programs meet rigorous, internationally recognized standards for fire service education. The college is also recognized by the U.S. Fire Administration’s Fire and Emergency Services Higher Education (FESHE) initiative, a national model focused on competency-based, standardized education for the fire and emergency services field.

For more information or to register, go to www.rccc.edu or contact Program Chair of Fire Protection Technology and Emergency Management Lee Ennis at lee.ennis@rccc.edu.