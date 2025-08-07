Incidents and felony arrests — Aug. 7

All those listed below with charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty

Salisbury Police reports

• Vandalism causing property damage at a business on East Monroe Street reportedly occurred about midnight Aug. 5.

• Property damage from a hit and run on Jake Alexander Boulevard South reportedly occurred between 10:50 a.m. and 4:55 p.m. Aug. 5.

• Property damage from a hit and run on East Innes Street reportedly occurred about 10:47 p.m. Aug. 5.

• Clifton Earl Johnson, 48, was charged Aug. 5 with possession of schedule II controlled substance.

Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports

• A burglary on Mooresville Road reportedly occurred between 8 p.m. Aug. 2 and 11:45 a.m. Aug. 4.

• A larceny from a building on North Fisherman’s Lane reportedly occurred between 2:42 p.m. Aug. 2 and 11:04 a.m. Aug. 4.

• Edward Lee Coughenour, 57, was charged Aug. 4 with habitual felon.

• Jamel Antione Nance, 42, was charged Aug. 4 with habitual felon.

• Antravis Laquian Campbell, 39, was charged Aug. 4 with possession of a firearm by a felon and damaging a fence or wall.

• Robert Jacob Merrington, 29, was charged Aug. 4 with resist/obstruct/delay of an officer non-assault, simple misdemeanor possession of schedule IV controlled substance, and felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance.