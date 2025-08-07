Incidents and felony arrests — Aug. 7
Published 12:00 am Thursday, August 7, 2025
All those listed below with charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty
Salisbury Police reports
• Vandalism causing property damage at a business on East Monroe Street reportedly occurred about midnight Aug. 5.
• Property damage from a hit and run on Jake Alexander Boulevard South reportedly occurred between 10:50 a.m. and 4:55 p.m. Aug. 5.
• Property damage from a hit and run on East Innes Street reportedly occurred about 10:47 p.m. Aug. 5.
• Clifton Earl Johnson, 48, was charged Aug. 5 with possession of schedule II controlled substance.
Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports
• A burglary on Mooresville Road reportedly occurred between 8 p.m. Aug. 2 and 11:45 a.m. Aug. 4.
• A larceny from a building on North Fisherman’s Lane reportedly occurred between 2:42 p.m. Aug. 2 and 11:04 a.m. Aug. 4.
• Edward Lee Coughenour, 57, was charged Aug. 4 with habitual felon.
• Jamel Antione Nance, 42, was charged Aug. 4 with habitual felon.
• Antravis Laquian Campbell, 39, was charged Aug. 4 with possession of a firearm by a felon and damaging a fence or wall.
• Robert Jacob Merrington, 29, was charged Aug. 4 with resist/obstruct/delay of an officer non-assault, simple misdemeanor possession of schedule IV controlled substance, and felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance.