From the Wood Shed: Third rock from the sun 

By Whitey Harwood

Sometimes it’s easy to get confused. I didn’t realize “Third Rock from the Sun” was a TV show until recently.

I just knew it as a great country song by Joe Diffie.

I’ve been reading the Salisbury Post for almost 70 years now. Last week, I read two different “My Turns,” so now I would like to take my turn.

While some writers were learning about leopards and watching TV, I was thinking about tigers and listening to country music. Do you know why a tiger has stripes? So they can’t be spotted! Some country songs about tigers are the No. 1 hit by Buck Owens “I’ve got a Tiger by the Tail” and Claude King had one called “Tiger Woman.” Bobby Bare sings about “Miller’s Cave” with a big ol’ hole in Tiger Mountain.

Do you know the best way to tell if someone is a Democrat or a Republican? Just bring up politics when you are around ’em.

Here goes some more songs that I connect with the two “My Turns.”

Bragging about Roy Cooper’s charm, charisma and good looks — “Something to Brag About” by Charlie Louvin and Melba Montgomery.

Mister Rogers’ teachings — Kenny Rogers teaching about when to hold ‘em and when to fold ’em in “The Gambler.”

Watching Sesame Street on public TV — listening to Webb Pierce singing “Back Street Affair” on WBRF radio in Galax, Virginia.

Repealed the “Bathroom Bill” while sitting on the toilet and listening to Charlie Walker singing “Please Don’t Squeeze my Sharmon” and wondering who in the hell used up all the striking paper!

“Easy Reader” by Morgan Freeman — “Easy Loving” by Freddie Hart and “Feeling at Home in California” — “Heads Carolina, Tails California” by Jo Dee Messina.

Between the lion — “Keep It Between the Lines” by Ricky Van Shelton. Then, I thought about Cal Smith sitting at home somewhere “Between Lust and Watching TV.”

Friend of Planned Parenthood — “The Pill” by Loretta Lynn. “Supper’s Ready” — Come home, come home it’s “Suppertime” by Jim Reeves.

Infrastructure to minimize gas-powered vehicles — “Lord Mr. Ford” by Jerry Reed.

Saturday mornings — Statler Brothers singing “Do You Remember These?”

Senate race — “The Race is on” and Who’s Gonna Fill Their Shoes?’ by the man called “Possum” — the great George Jones.

“How can I help?” — Billy Swan sang “I Can Help.”

Ready for the fight? — “Your Squaw is on the Warpath” and “Fist City” by Loretta Lynn.

Here’s the last song and chorus:

“Cause and effect, chain of events

All of the chaos makes perfect sense

When you’re spinning round, things come undone

Welcome to Earth, third rock from the sun.”

Keep on smiling!

Whitey Harwood lives in southern Rowan County.