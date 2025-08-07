County receives report on High Rock Lake dredging study; recommended solution could cost $22 million

SALISBURY — When High Rock Lake was constructed in the 1920s, it was expected to last 100 years without significant issues. During the past 100 years, the second largest lake in North Carolina and first catch basin on the Yadkin River has been building up sediment, which is now threatening to completely cut off parts of the lake and lead to more flooding along the river.

Rowan County and Davidson County have partnered on a feasibility study on dredging three portions of the lake, the Upper Lake, Swearing Creek and Mid-Channel. Those three, which are split between the two counties, were studied over the past year by Geosyntec Consultants, who provided options for solutions that projected to cost anywhere between $15 million to over $100 million.

The study comes as a result of that build up of sedimentation, which is threatening to completely cut off Swearing Creek. Geosyntec officials said that the build up could also have much farther-reaching consequences.

“This stems from the growth in the area, not just in this area but in the Yadkin River watershed. All of the upstream development has caused sedimentation issues. A hundred years worth of sedimentation has occurred,” said Brian Weyer, engineer for Geosyntec.“Those issues could lead to water quality problems, which could lead to fish kills; the city of Salisbury uses the river upstream for its intake. Obviously, the sedimentation occurring is going to (cause issues) further and further upstream as well as downstream.

“Swearing Creek itself is pretty close to being cut off from any navigable waterway. Obviously, this lake is used very much for recreational purposes, so I’d assume its a big economic impact for the county.”

Weyer and Corry Platt, senior principal scientist for Geosyntec, presented their initial findings from the study, including their recommendations.

The study provided recommendations for dredging the lake to two depths, 617 feet and 615 feet (measurements are above sea level elevations). The higher elevation would ensure a navigable waterway with the least dredging, but the 615 feet would represent a more thorough project.

“In the end, the quantification shows that we have about 1.6 million to 2.6 million cubic yards of material. To visualize this, that volume of material, if you went over to Bell Tower Green and took that one city block, it would stack as high as a 40-foot skyscraper. So, it’s a pretty significant volume of sediment,” said Weyer.

The company’s recommendation was to hydraulically dredge the material and deposit it around an approximately 270-acre mud flat area between the western and eastern channels of the Upper Lake. That option would expand the above-water area of the island, which Weyer said could be planted to serve as ecological restoration. He also pointed to the fact that it would be an “in-water relocation” as a large benefit.

“When you’re talking two million yards of material, that’s a very large volume of material to dewater and manage after dewatering. So, if we’re talking two million yards that we would pump to dewater at a site, that’s two million yards of material that you would want to move offsite. You talk about the amount of truck trips you would have, which would have a significant amount of air pollution. Depending on your site location, the condition of the roads, you’d be looking at the impact on the roads, they’d probably need a repaving,” said Weyer.

However, he also noted that this plan would likely be the most challenging to receive permits for, as the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers would push back against the island expansion. Platt said that they were still recommending it because of the large cost difference between it and other options.

The recommended plan had an expected average cost of approximately $22.8 million for the 617-foot dredging and approximately $38.6 million for the 615-foot dredging. The company also provided high and low estimates, with the estimates being between a minimum of $17 million for the 617-foot dredging to a maximum of $57 million for the 615-foot dredging.

They also presented several other plans, with the next closest in cost being approximately $40.5 million for the 615-foot dredging and approximately $27.9 million for the 617-foot dredging. That plan would utilize a Cube Hydro-owned property as a management site and utilize pools to dewater the sediment. Several of the more expensive options presented by Geosyntec topped $100 million.

Weyer also provided a timeline for a project. He said that it was difficult to project the length of time receiving permits would take, but that it would likely take multiple years. After that, construction of the project supports, including the management area, would likely take a year and the dredging itself would take another two years. He also said that the project would likely break the dredging into phases by the reaches of the lake, which could be completed as the funding became available.

The members of the Rowan County Board of Commissioners did not make any decisions after Geosyntec’s presentation. Weyer said that they still needed to present the findings of the study to the Davidson County Board of Commissioners, who agreed to pay half of the $300,000 cost for the feasibility study, and the High Rock Lake Association.

However, funding options were touched on, as Platt said that if the county decides to move forward with the project it should be eligible for grants from the N.C. Division of Emergency Management due to the increased flood risk upstream.

“I remember saying to the Army Corps, if this was Lake Norman we were discussing, every legislator in Raleigh would be rallying behind something like that. We’re the second largest lake, and we’re demanding the same attention from Raleigh,” said Chairman Greg Edds.