It’s a yes for Spencer for another grant for trails in the Stanback Forest

SPENCER — Back in April, the town of Spencer adopted a Parks and Recreation Capital Improvement Plan or CIP to both act as a guide for project costs in future town budgets and to show in grant applications that the town was organized in its requests.

Spencer recently received $100,000 in grant monies for the Grants Creek Blueway, and had been waiting to hear about a possible grant approval for the Rocky Branch Loop Trail. Last week, the answer on that grant came from the governor’s office, with a resounding yes.

Work on that trail is part of the larger Creating Outdoor Recreation Economies or CORE Strategic Plan adopted in 2023, the result of months of work by a group of residents in and around the town who have a varying degree of expertise is outdoor recreation, community event planning and volunteer work. The plan looks ahead at both greenways and blueways for the town, with trails through forested areas and down to the Yadkin River and connecting to NC Trails.

Joe Morris, special projects director, told Spencer’s Board of Aldermen in April that the town was waiting to hear if the town would receive the grant from the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources grant.

Governor Josh Stein announced on Aug. 2 that the state program has awarded nearly $11 million to trail development and restoration projects in the Piedmont, and of that, Spencer will receive $460,000. The General Assembly authorized these funds as part of the Great Trails State Program.

The town will use the funds, as planned, to develop the Rocky Branch Loop Trail.

“The Piedmont is known for its cities and world-class universities, but from Pilot Mountain to the Haw River, it’s also home to some of our state’s most amazing wildlife and natural wonders,” said Stein. “This funding will spur local tourism and encourage more people to explore North Carolina’s incredible beauty.”

“Trails bring outstanding benefits to both urban and rural communities, boosting tourism and economic development,” said Pamela B. Cashwell, secretary of the North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources. “This generous funding, made possible by the N.C. General Assembly, will help transform the state trails system in the Great Trails State.”

“We have done, and continue to do, the best we can to provide recreational outlets by taking advantage of funding sources that add value,” said Morris in regards to continuing grant applications.

“I think it’s great that people like us so well, and recognize what we are trying to do here,” said board member Pat Sledge in adopting the CIP. She said she was proud of the town’s ability to seek out, find and apply for so much grant funding, noting that the state and other organizations must be “just as excited about what we are trying to do as we are.”

And Spencer was not the only community in the area to receive grant funding. Though it came via Cabarrus County, the city of Kannapolis also receivd $145,000 for phase 2 of the Irish Buffalo Creek Greenway development.

Local communities across the state applied for grants to fund new trail development or to extend existing trails. This includes paved trails or greenways, natural surface trails, biking trails, equestrian trails and any other type of trail the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources recognizes. Projects could include planning and feasibility studies, design and engineering, acquisition of land for trail development, trail construction, and maintenance of existing trails. Applicants were required to provide matching funds, based on their county tier designation. The N.C. Division of Parks and Recreation received 89 applications requesting $28 million, and 79 projects were selected. More than $44.5 million was provided in matching funds for a total trails investment exceeding $69.3 million.