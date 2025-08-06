Incidents and felony arrests — Aug. 6

All those listed below with charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty

Salisbury Police reports

• A larceny from a motor vehicle on Circle Drive reportedly occurred between 11 p.m. Aug. 3 and 8:30 a.m. Aug. 4. Total estimated loss was $285.

• A larceny from North Shaver Street reportedly occurred between 8 p.m. Aug. 3 and 11:33 a.m. Aug. 4. Total estimated loss was $150.

• A burglary on Carpenters Circle reportedly occurred between 2 a.m. and 3 p.m. Aug. 2 and was reported Aug. 4. Total estimated loss was $250.

• Property damage from a hit and run on Pearl Street reportedly occurred about 3:17 p.m. Aug. 4.

• Clifton Earl J. Johnson, 48, was charged Aug. 5 with felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance.

Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports

• An assault on Foster Road, Woodleaf, reportedly occurred about 2:10 p.m. Aug. 3.

• A larceny from a building on Dunns Mountain Road reportedly occurred about 8:24 p.m. Aug. 3.

• Brittany Michelle Tucker, 35, was charged Aug. 3 with trafficking in drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of schedule II controlled substance with intent to manufacture, sell or distribute.