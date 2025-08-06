High school football: Raiders look to build on success

By Mike London

Salisbury Post

First in a series of previews on local schools …

LANDIS — South Rowan head football coach Chris Walsh looked around him at a summer workout and didn’t see Brooks Overcash, didn’t see Marshal Faw and didn’t see Jadon Moore.

“There was a kind of a panic moment when I realized those guys who were here with me at the start are gone now,” Walsh said with a smile. “But that worried feeling lasted only a few seconds. I saw guys busting their tails all around me, and, you know, it’s their team now. We’ll move on. We’ll be fine.”

South’s 5-6 record and first trip to the state playoffs in 15 years in 2024 was viewed as a miracle, but those things weren’t a result of Harry and Hermione waving magic wands at Hogwarts. It happened because of dedication from the coaching staff, support from a win-starved community and a lot of determination from a large senior class.

Some well-deserved accolades were accepted by Walsh, including South Piedmont Conference Coach of the Year and Rowan County Co-Coach of the Year.

But having that huge senior group was a double-edged sword. It means there now are a lot of holes to fill, and there are only six Raiders that Walsh lists as returning starters, With an army of new faces, South enters this season of sweeping change in the NCHSAA as one of two 4As in the eight-team 4A/5A South Piedmont Conference. That means South will be in the familiar role of underdog in a lot of games.

“It’s a really good league that doesn’t get enough credit,” Walsh said. “Our guys went 4-3 in that league last season, and that was an achievement we can always be proud of. Now we add Salisbury to the league, so it’s not like life in the SPC got any easier.”

South’s coaching staff is stable, with the only major adjustment being the elevation of Austin Chrismon to defensive coordinator. That continuity will be a plus in a season where there will be a total roster makeover. South will star quite a few seniors who never have played much on Friday nights because they’ve always been behind that big class of 2025.

“Lots of opportunity and lots of new guys,” Walsh said. “We’ve got 85 kids out for football, so our numbers are going up. You make the playoffs and you win some games, and it creates a lot of excitement. More kids what to be part of it now.”

South lost a three-year starter at quarterback in Brooks Overcash, who probably was the single most important player in last year’s turnaround. A future engineer, he’ll be a regular student at N.C. State, but he graduated from South with career program records for passing yardage and total offense.

Overcash’s probable replacement arrived on campus last December when Lincoln Carlberg transferred from Cox Mill. Carlberg (6-1, 200) is a rising junior and did get some Friday night experience with the Chargers.

“He’s been with us for eight months,” Walsh said. “That’s really helped him and helped our program. He’s got a younger brother who will play on the jayvee team.”

Sophomores Brooks Harrison and Brooks Hunter are the other QBs in the program.

The reports on Carlberg are all positive, but with leading receivers Moore, Faw and Gavin Bisco gone, South probably won’t throw as much as it did last season. The workhorse for the offense is expected to be sophomore running back Jayden Arthur, who was buys at camps all summer and was handed plaques and trophies at a lot of them.

Arthur made a splash early in his freshman year on varsity when South had injuries, but when the Raiders got Bryson Frieze healthy at running back, Arthur got jayvee carries and also played a reserve role on the varsity. He totaled 214 varsity rushing yards on 56 carries and scored three TDs.

“Great kid, very talented kid,” Walsh said. “He works hard to be a really good football player. He did have an exceptional summer and the plan is for him to get a lot of carries. He can also catch the ball.”

South will have a time share at fullback, with three linebackers who enjoy hitting people splitting the job of being lead blockers for Arthur. That trio includes Owen Smith, Bryan Velasquez and Josh Brown.

Nic Woolf will get some carries, and Tashon Boulware is a new addition to the roster who has the wheels to make an impact.

The receiving corps will be led by experienced seniors Cayden Wood, who made 15 catches for 117 yards, and Landon Deal. The other potential pass-catchers are Trystin Chadwick, Kaiden Fisher and tight end Brayden Mahaley.

South’s varsity offensive line is coached by head jayvee coach Ian McLemore, and he has tools to work with. South will be a lot beefier than it has been, and there’s experience with three seniors and three juniors in the group competing for starting jobs.

Guard Micah Fry and 240-pound tackle Deacon Abernathy are returning starters.

Caleb Collins is set to be the starting center. The other starters will come from the group of Brady Patterson, Brylan Sloop and Jeremy Davis Jr.

“The offensive line is definitely our strongest area,” Walsh said. “We’ve got size and we’ve got some guys who have played a lot of football for us there. They are excellent blockers in the run game.”

South won’t be as big on the defensive line, but will have some rugged guys up front such as Devon Wilson, Javier Gonzalez, Caleb Berryman and Jayden Walker.

Inside linebacker should be the strength of South’s defense. Smith was one of the state’s leading tacklers last season with 94 solo stops. Velasquez was credited with 62 solo stops. Brown is in the same mold as an extra-physical player.

Trevon Sloan provides speed at outside backer. Walsh is also high on Houstonn Polston, Woolf and Mason Overcash, who is Brooks Overcash’s brother.

Walsh has confidence in the defensive backs, but that’s South’s least experienced position group. Kole Kinley, Aaron Balch, Zion Archie, Isiah Howell, Dacorian Pharr and Aaiden Sechler are names to know, and the receivers may also help out some in the secondary.

Soccer player Caleb Stirewalt will handle place-kicking duties. The punting job is still open. That will be Stirewalt, Smith or Abernathy.

“We probably won’t have the flash and the big plays we had last season with skill guys like Faw and Moore,” Walsh said. “This is going to be a team that will have to rely on being physical and being tough and being a blue-collar team that brings the lunch pails to the stadium. The good news is we found out last year that it can be done at South Rowan. We’re excited to see what we can do.”