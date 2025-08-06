Finding Waldo: Celebration brings summer event to a close

With a big grin, Henry Allen shows the Waldo book that he received as his prize. – Karen Kistler

Henry Allen received a Waldo book as his prize. It wasn't long afterward that he was searching through it to find the hidden Waldos. – Karen Kistler

Ellie Christenbury gives a surprised and happy look when Alissa Redmond presents a gift to her at the Finding Waldo celebration. Grandmother Cindy Morgan, back right, looks on during the presentation. — Karen Kistler

During the celebration, the crowd enjoyed the refreshments and looking through the shelves and stacks of books. – Karen Kistler

Karen Kistler

karen.kistler@salisburypost.com

SALISBURY — The search for Waldo was on during July in downtown Salisbury, and all ages were doing their best to find him.

Twenty-eight businesses participated in this year’s annual Shop Local Find Waldo event with South Main Book Company, 110 S. Main St., Salisbury serving as the Find Waldo Headquarters. Alissa Redmond, owner of the bookstore, said she thought this was their fourth year doing this event.

During July, participants started by receiving a “passport” and then taking it to the various businesses indicated on the inside of the brochure. They were to visit the stores, and after finding the little Waldo hidden at the business, they would receive a stamp or signature there.

When they received 10 different stamps/signatures, they were eligible to take their passport to South Main Book Company and claim a Waldo sticker and coupon for $1 off, and upon collection of 20 stamps/signatures, they could get the sticker and coupon plus be entered in a drawing for a deluxe Waldo prize pack.

The search concluded on July 31, but the fun continued with a Waldo grand celebration with refreshments and a prize drawing on Aug. 2 at the downtown bookstore.

Redmond said that some of the businesses had donated food while others had contributed prizes for the raffle drawings. Each participant was presented a ticket prior to the drawing, with enough items, Redmond said, so that everyone would be able to win a prize, some of which included gift cards and gift bags from the participating businesses, books, Pokemon cards, candy and a Salisbury-Opoly board game.

As the crowd gathered, they spent time looking around the bookstore and enjoying refreshments until Redmond had everyone gather for the prize drawings, making sure that everyone had their tickets.

Listening closely, they came forward to receive their prize when they heard her call their numbers.

When Ben Dunkin’s number was called and he came forward to receive his gift, he was presented with the Salisbury-Opoly game.

Ben said that he enjoys playing Monopoly and was excited about winning the game.

Henry Allen and his mom Melanie of Salisbury were there and he received one of the Waldo books. It wasn’t long after he had gotten it until he was searching through the book to find the hidden Waldos inside.

Henry said that he had had fun during the search and that he was having fun at the party as well.

His mom said they had taken a day off and went on the search, noting that several businesses were closed and they had to come another time, and one they had to make an appointment, but said they got the last three stamps on the last day.

“It was hot, but we enjoyed it,” she said, noting that they celebrated by going for ice cream when they finished.

Henry said this was his third year participating in the event and he looks forward to doing this every single year.

Cammie Zimmerman and her mom Lacey of Rockwell were there for the closing event. Sipping on one of the Teatastic drinks, which she said she liked, Cammie mentioned that they spent from about 10 a.m. until about 3 p.m. one day making their rounds at the stores and collecting the various stamps/signatures.

Cindy Morgan was there with grandchildren, Ellie Christenbury and Ethan Boone for the celebration. Ellie, she said, had spent a week during July and they were able to go on the Waldo search. Ellie said she especially enjoyed the kitten one, the Mac Tabby Cafe, while she was in town.

Ellie said they had been able to get stamps from 26 locations. Ethan had been at camp at that time but was visiting his grandmother Saturday and was here for the closing event.

Claire Platt and her mom Stacie were also among those at the bookstore enjoying the day’s celebration and Claire said that she also enjoyed the hunt that took place in July.

For Oliver Eles, when his mom Eliza asked him what his favorite part of the Finding Waldo event was, he said with a big grin, “definitely the 90-degree heat.”

Redmond made mention of the heat when she reflected on the search, the attendance and the finale.

“We had more kids than I expected because the weather this summer was so terrible and the energy was fantastic,” she said. “We’ve had a lot of kids who have been here, they’ve come every year and a lot of people say it is the highlight of their summer. So it’s very sweet. We had a great time.”