East Spencer to request exemption from state annexation limits

EAST SPENCER — The state of North Carolina has a restriction on annexations for every community in the state that prohibits growth beyond a certain point, but there is an allowance for an exemption to that limit.

The town of East Spencer is one of three remaining communities inside Rowan County that has not yet requested and received that exemption, but at the Board of Aldermen meeting Monday night, it approved a request that will be sent on to State Representative Harry Warren.

The state currently says that “the area within the proposed satellite corporate limits, when added to the area within all other satellite corporate limits, may not exceed 10 percent of the area within the primary corporate limits of the annexing city.”

In other words, a particular standalone parcel, when added to all other annexed property, cannot then exceed in total more than 10 percent of the town’s corporate limits.

Communities can, and have, appealed to state legislators for an exemption, which requires a legislative vote, and Douglas said the town intends to submit the request, along with a personal letter of explanation, to Warren who has agreed to present it on the town’s behalf.

“I’m glad to do anything I can to help East Spencer,” said Warren. “I tell people it’s a hidden gem, and I support all of their efforts to grow. Mayor Barbara Mallett and Michael Douglas and I have discussed many times the growth they are working hard on, including the interchange (on I-85) that I know they are really fighting hard for.” He added that he also supports the efforts at growing the town’s commercial base, “because that is the biggest part of economic development. Businesses that share in the operational costs of the town have an investment in the community. The development there in that northeast area of Rowan will be transformational for East Spencer and Spencer, more so than in the rest of Rowan County.”

Warren noted that he had helped China Grove and Granite Quarry gain their exemptions, and he does not think it will be an issue getting one for East Spencer.

East Spencer, like so many others in Rowan County, has experienced unprecedented growth in the last three years, and Douglas said he wants to be sure the town has an exemption in place before any future requests for annexation come in.

Of the 10 communities within Rowan County, seven already have the exemption in place, including Kannapolis, Salisbury, China Grove, Granite Quarry, Landis, Rockwell and Spencer. Three, including East Spencer, Faith and Cleveland, are currently still bound by the 10-percent restriction.

This particular point is just one part of a larger exploration and clarification, from the state to the county to local governments, of the annexation issue.

It all extends from the state’s primary governance of community property and a community’s extraterritorial jurisdiction, commonly referred to as the ETJ. And a community’s ETJ is based on the population of the community rather than its land footprint.

According to N.C. State Statutes Chapter 160-D, “any city may exercise the powers granted to cities within a defined area extending not more than one mile beyond its contiguous corporate limits. In addition, a city of 10,000 or more population but less than 25,000 may exercise these powers over an area extending not more than two miles beyond its limits and a city of 25,000 or more population may exercise these powers over an area extending not more than three miles beyond its limits. In determining the population of a city for the purposes of this chapter, the city council and the board of county commissioners may use the most recent annual estimate of population as certified by the Secretary of the North Carolina Department of Administration. Pursuant to G.S. 160A-58.4, extraterritorial municipal planning and development regulation may be extended only from the primary corporate boundary of a city and not from the boundary of satellite areas of the city.”

It also prohibits any community, no matter the population, from extending their jurisdiction into any area more than one mile out from the community’s primary land where the county is already exercising zoning and subdivision regulations.

In 2022, Rowan County’s Planning Board asked the cities and towns in the county to come together, on their own, and develop “non-annexation” agreements, or boundary agreements, because the maps provided by the state establishing territories was a challenge, in some cases dividing connected property into two parcels governed by two separate communities. And many have already reached agreement, with those remaining already under discussion.

There are currently no annexation requests before the town of East Spencer, but Douglas believes the town needs to be proactive.

“This request for the exemption is a forward-thinking request,” said Douglas. “But with the town growing the way it has been, it certainly makes sense. Other communities have already gotten an exemption, and we need to move ahead as well, so future projects are not an issue.”