Dear Neighbor: Get Involved. You live here

(Editor’s note: Dear Neighbor submissions are typically featured on our Opinion page, but with this submission including information about a Wednesday event, we felt it best to go ahead and publish.)

By Nan Lund

I was handed a button by a friend at a meeting a few weeks ago. It got me thinking about why people do or do not get involved in their community. The “why nots” are pretty easy…too busy, don’t think it matters, no one would listen to me, too hard to follow the issues, what happens doesn’t affect me, someone else will do it, and so on. But why do people decide to spend time, energy, money to be involved in community action? I think it is because they feel a sense of responsibility to try to make things better, not just for themselves but for the communities of which they feel a part; their neighborhood, town, county, state, country and the world.

The most basic way to be involved is to vote. They vote for the school board even if they don’t have children in school. They vote for representatives that work for the changes they support.

The percentage of voters in a community is a good way to measure how involved the citizenry is in making improvements and safeguarding the rights and opportunities for all. This percentage of voters has gone up in Rowan County over the past elections (55 percent in 2000; 69 percent in 2008; 75 percent in 2024) which is a great. Some of this increase is likely due to the introduction of early voting in 2000. The County Board of Elections sets the times for early voting within the parameters set by the state. Each election, we argue at a public meeting that the best plan is the one that gives citizens the most opportunities to cast their vote. Sunday has been a popular choice, with the highest number of voters choosing 1 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 22 in 2023. We must make sure the Sunday option is maintained.

It’s time to do so again. You can help. Whether you want to speak or not, your presence demonstrates that you are one of those who chooses to get involved with your community. The local board will meet Wednesday, Aug. 6, at 12:30 p.m. in the BOE at the Salisbury Mall, 1935 Jake Alexander Boulevard W, Salisbury, NC 28147. Remember the road to democracy runs through your own backyard.

