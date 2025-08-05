Thyatira Presbyterian Church to celebrate 275 years of ministry in the community 

Karen Kistler

karen.kistler@salisburypost.com

SALISBURY — Thyatira Presbyterian Church, 220 White Road, Salisbury, will be celebrating its 275th anniversary during Homecoming Sunday, Aug. 10, with a special time of worship and fellowship.

Worship service will begin at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Bill Goodnight, a son of the congregation, serving as the guest pastor for this milestone celebration.

Following the service, there will be a congregational meal in the fellowship hall, where the New Member Committee will have a display of pictures of the church, past and present, available for everyone to see.

It is also anticipated that commemorative handheld fans will be available for those who would like to get one.

Other activities taking place during this special anniversary event will be games and activities for the children and families, music provided by bagpiper Bill Whitfield and horse-drawn carriage rides around the church and cemetery.

“Our graveyard attracts visitors throughout the year,” said member Melissa Kluttz in an email. “They are interested in seeing the pirate graves.”

The church museum, which was built in the 1980s, will also be open during the day for those wishing to see the many historical items and learn more about the history of the church. These tours will be led by Norman McCorkle and Ed Hall.

In some historical information about Thyratira Presbyterian Church, provided by McCorkle, it noted that Thyatira is the oldest church of any denomination west of the Yadkin River. Documentation shows that a cemetery was here in December of 1750, The presence of a cemetery here by that date makes a strong statement that a church existed on the site several years before. The original deed in the museum is dated 1753, and the earliest recorded burial is dated 1755.

McCorkle and Hall provided a Rowan County history class tour in 2023, and some of the information provided at that time included the following:

Even though the church was here before 1750, it did not have a full time ordained minister until 1777 when the Rev. Samuel Eusebius McCorkle, a son of the church, became the minister. He was Thyatira’s minister for 30 years. Rev. McCorkle was a 1772 graduate of Princeton. He was a strong believer in teaching Bible history to his congregation.

The church was called Lower Meeting House and later Cathey’s Meeting House. It is uncertain when it was changed to Thyatira, but many say it was not until after the Revolutionary War.

There have been four houses of worship on their original 14 acres, which were purchased in 1753. The first was a log structure and the next two were frame buildings. The third was built in 1813 and located in the middle of the old section of the cemetery. A large granite marker is there with the names of pastors listed for the third church.

The fourth and current sanctuary, built in 1860 at an estimated cost of $5,000, has undergone some changes over the years. Some of these include the replacement of the original pews; the addition of a pipe organ; the lowering of the steeple for safety reasons, because of lightning, wind and rotting wood; and electricity was added. It was noted that lamps were used for lighting prior to this and the original lamps are in the museum along with an original Bible and pulpit and other items.

The museum also contains the pictures of King George II and Queen Charlotte, which were located by McCorkle in the 1970s, purchased by Locke and Pauline Neal, who built the museum and placed them there. The story of “The Traveling Monarchs” by Beulah Davis can be found in the museum as well.

For more information about the church, its services and history, visit their website at thyatirapresbyterian.org