Sheriff deputies looking for burglary suspect

Sheriff deputies are looking for a burglary suspect tonight after a man tried to break into a home in the 400 block of Crawford Road.

A release from Rowan County Sheriff’s Captain Mark McDaniel explained that at 8:23 p.m., August 5, deputies were sent to a home on Crawford Road when a homeowner reported that he could see an individual coming out of his house.

The suspect, who had already fled into the woods when deputies arrived, is described as a white male, possibly in

his 30s, with scruffy facial hair and wearing an orange shirt and blue jeans. He was last seen running into the woods

towards Long Ferry Road.

It is possible that the suspect may be injured as the homeowner reported to deputies that he fired a single shot at the suspect.

Anyone who sees someone matching the suspect’s description should call 911.

As of 10 p.m., deputies and other law enforcement personnel were still searching for the suspect, but have no reason to believe there is any danger to the public.

This is an active and ongoing investigation, and McDaniel said the department will release more information when it becomes available.