Rowan Public Library hosting school supply drive with Communities in Schools

SALISBURY — Rowan Public Library has invited the community to drop off new school supplies at any branch during the month of August. The library has partnered with Communities in Schools of Rowan County and plans to deliver a van full of supplies to the non-profit at the end of the month.

Public display cases at the Headquarters and East Branch will showcase donated supplies as they are received.

A variety of school supplies are needed, including backpacks, composition books, notebooks, pens, pencils, crayons, markers, glue sticks, scissors, folders and copy paper. School supplies are required to be in new condition.

“Library staff work with school-age children every day, and we see the need for them to have plenty of paper, notebooks and writing utensils,” said Library Services Manager Laurie Lyda. “With all the back-to-school sales, now is a perfect time to take advantage of the discounts and support Rowan County students.”

As the school year nears, the library is also encouraging families to visit the library and sign everyone up for a library card or make updates to existing accounts. Children ages 17 and under must have a parent or legal guardian with them to get a library card as their signature is required on the registration form.

“One of the most useful school supplies a student can have is a library card, and there is no cost to have a Rowan library card,” shared Library Director Melissa Oleen.

Communities In Schools is one of the nation’s leading community-based organizations helping students stay in school, succeed in the classroom and prepare for life. CIS connects community resources, such as school supplies, with the Rowan County students and schools that need them.

For more information about the school supply drive, contact Oleen at 704-216-8240 or Communities in Schools of Rowan County at 704-797-0210.