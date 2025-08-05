Minor league baseball: Kepley assigned to Myrtle Beach

Staff report

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Kane Charles Kepley, a second-round pick by the Chicago Cubs in the MLB Draft, has been assigned to the Myrtle Beach Pelicans of the Carolina League.

Kepley, 21, has been in the Arizona Complex League since he signed with the Cubs, participating in workouts and scrimmage games, and he made his official pro debut on Tuesday night when the Pelicans hosted the Fredericksburg Nationals at Pelican Park.

He’s in a good spot, playing in a resort town and for a first-place team.

Kepley starred at South Rowan High, graduating in 2022. He played at Liberty University in 2023 and 2024 and for the UNC Tar Heels in 2025.

His signing bonus was $1,400,000. While he lacks ideal size and power, he has compensated for it with great speed, outfield defense and elite on-base and contact percentages. He is viewed as a potential lead-off man for the Cubs in a few years.

Kepley was hit by a pitch in his first plate appearance. He got his first hit a few innings later.