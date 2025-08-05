Memorial blood drive, fundraiser provides help and scholarships

Karen Kistler

karen.kistler@salisburypost.com

KANNAPOLIS — An opportunity to help others by donating blood and raising funds is approaching.

The annual Kayla’s Memorial Blood Drive will be held Aug. 9 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at St. Enoch Lutheran Church, 701 Campbell Ave., Kannapolis.

Named for Kayla Berquist, who died Nov. 25, 2007, due to a sudden illness, the blood drive was started the following year by her parents, Susan and Terry Berquist. While they are now deceased, the church, which was involved from the start, has continued to carry on with the memorial blood drive and fundraising event.

Donors will receive a $20 eGift card, top handle drinkware and a wellness checkup including blood pressure, pulse, temperature, iron count and cholesterol screening.

For more information or to schedule an appointment to donate, go to oneblood.org/kayla or call 888-936-6283.

Proceeds from the fundraiser will go toward a scholarship for graduating seniors at South Rowan High School where Kayla, 14, was in the ninth grade. She dearly loved being in the chorus and taking selfies. Plus she attended St. Enoch Lutheran Church and was active in the youth ministry, it was noted in an email.

Her parents specifically wanted the scholarship to go to South Rowan, said Mary Harrington, a member of the church and its women’s group, WELCA, (Women of the Evangelical Lutheran Church of America). The women’s group has been very active in organizing and working on this project.

Harrington also noted that Kayla’s siblings, Amy, Eric and Jason, attend on the day of the event and support it.

In addition to the blood drive, the event will feature a hot dog and bake sale, a raffle for various gift baskets and arts and craft vendors with proceeds from each going to the scholarship fund. However, if someone is unable to attend or would like to make an additional donation, contact the church via email at stenoch@ctc.net.

Those wishing to participate as an arts and craft vendor may also email the church and leave vendor and contact information. All of the indoor vendor spaces are filled, Harrington said, but outdoor space is available at a cost of $20 per space. The deadline to register is Thursday.

Harrington said that they first started giving a $1,000 scholarship, “but the funds have grown and last year we gave away three $1,000 scholarships.”

People have been generous, Harrington said, as she told how some will come to the event and buy two hots and something to drink and leave $100.

“So folks have been very generous to our cause,” she said.

Applications for the scholarship are available through the guidance counselor at South Rowan High School with a scholarship committee at the church making the selection of the recipient(s).