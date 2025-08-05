Letter: Make America goofy again

First the Jan. 6 insurrectionist, now a possible pardon grant to a convicted child molester and sex trafficker and liar. What’s next? A total rollback on EPA regulations? No more clean air or water? A ban on windmills because they invade sightlines on a golf course and drive whales crazy? Rolling back EPA standards so we can “drill, baby, drill?” A lust for profits because you can’t own the wind and the sunshine? Suing news outlets when they report the truth? Attacking higher education when they teach a different, more diverse, more open-minded view than that of the government? A total wacko in control of our lives and country, with an impotent Congress and a foot-washing Supreme(?) Court? Think of all these questions the next time you’re in a voting booth.

— Richard Evans

Spencer