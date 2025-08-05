Letter: An appeal for Plan C

As a Rowan County resident, I am urging the selection of Plan C for municipal early voting. Voting would begin Thursday, Oct. 16, and end Saturday, Nov. 1. Voting would be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 18 and Nov. 1, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Sunday, Oct. 19, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Plan C gives folks ample time to vote even if they work full-time and can’t take time off to vote. It will allow folks to vote on either of the two Saturdays or on one Sunday. Many residents of Rowan County work at least one job full-time, sometimes two jobs (one full-time and a second job part-time) just to make ends meet.

Voting turnout for municipal elections isn’t usually as high as for presidential years. However, municipal elections are just as important. Giving people ample time to vote sends the clear message that every vote counts, regardless of party affiliation.

— Connie Byrne