Incidents and felony arrests 8-5

All those listed below with charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty

Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports

• A larceny from a business on Peeler Road reportedly occurred about 1:06 a.m. July 31.

• An incident of fraud on Gin Road, Gold Hill reportedly occurred about 1:30 a.m. July 31.

• Property damage due to vandalism on Gym Street, Woodleaf reportedly occurred between 9 p.m. July 31 and 8:30 a.m. Aug. 1.

• An assault on U.S. Hwy. 52, Rockwell reportedly occurred about 1:38 p.m. Aug. 1.

• An assault on a Rowan County Detention Center officer on West Liberty Street reportedly occurred about 11:30 p.m. Aug. 1.

• Vanessa Marie Clemons, 38, was charged July 31 with failure to appear/comply, possession of schedule II controlled substance with intent to manufacture/distribute/sell, possession of drug paraphernalia, maintaining a dwelling or vehicle for controlled substance, general misdemeanor controlled substance and prohibited possession of a weapon (firearm) by a convicted felon.

• Shari Rochelle Hill, 41, was charged Aug. 2 with failure to return a hired motor vehicle worth more than $4,000.

Salisbury Police reports

• Personal injury from a hit and run on Old Concord Road, Gold Hill reportedly occurred about 10:05 a.m. Aug. 1.

• A larceny of a bicycle from South Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue reportedly occurred between 10 p.m. July 31 and noon Aug. 1. Total estimated loss was $200.

• Property damage from a hit and run on East Innes Street reportedly occurred about 2:30 p.m. Aug. 1.

• An assault on a police officer on Audrey Lane reportedly occurred at 12:05 a.m. Aug. 2.

• A larceny from Peeler Road reportedly occurred about 8 a.m. Aug. 2. Total estimated loss was $440.

• A larceny from a motor vehicle on Ludwick Avenue reportedly occurred between 8:30 p.m. Aug. 1 and 9:30 a.m. Aug. 2. Total estimated loss was $581.

• A larceny from a motor vehicle on Ludwick Avenue reportedly occurred between 11:05 a.m. Aug. 1 and 8:05 a.m. Aug. 2.

• A larceny from a motor vehicle on Oakwood Avenue reportedly occurred between 10:28 p.m. Aug. 1 and 9 a.m. Aug. 2.

• Property damage from a hit and run on South Church Street reportedly occurred about 2 p.m. Aug. 2.

• A larceny from a motor vehicle on Second Street reportedly occurred between 11 a.m. and 12:03 p.m. Aug. 3. Total estimated loss was $173.

• Property damage on South Clay Street reportedly occurred between 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Aug. 3.

• Property damage from a hit and run of a business on East Innes Street was reported at 4:50 p.m. Aug. 3.

• An assault on McKinley Lane was reported at 11 p.m. Aug. 3.