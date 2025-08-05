High school girls basketball: Busy summer for Hornets

By Mike London

Salisbury Post

SALISBURY — Catawba College Hall of Famer Lakai Brice has head-coached 222 girls basketball wins at Salisbury High and plans to start her 13th season in the fall.

State champs in 2021-22 and 2022-23 and contenders in 2023-24, the Hornets didn’t look like the Hornets very often last season, closing the books with a pair of lopsided losses to Lexington in the conference tournament and the first round of the 2A playoffs. Salisbury was able to scratch out a 13-11 record, but there were losses to teams the Hornets never lose to, and there was little doubt it was the weakest SHS girls team in 10 years.

“A lot of people asked me why I came back, but I still get excited for a new season,” Brice said. “I still enjoy teaching the girls and watching them put in the work to improve. We’re going to have a very young team, but it can be a good team.”

Brice believes the Hornets started up the comeback trail with an industrious summer. They scrimmaged against North Rowan and they went to Kannapolis to play in the A.L. Brown Jamboree.

The Hornets attended the Catawba team camp, beat West Stokes, lost a one-point game to TW Andrews and competed against stout squads from AC Reynolds and McDowell County.

Experienced players who stood out this summer included Jaliyah McNeely, Keaira Spruill and Gabbi Fatovic.

“We’ve still got some girls who played on championship teams,” Brice said. “They know what it takes. Jaliyah probably has made the most strides from last season and is becoming an inside and outside player. Her improvement can have a huge impact on our season. Keiara played hard this summer, and Gabbi has improved her ball-handling. She’ll be handling it more.”

Skekiya Woodruff and Taloria Gaither are extra-fast girls who can make an impact defensively.

“Woodruff is a track star and had a chance to be a great on-the-ball defender,” Brice said. “We’ve got a chance to be an excellent defensive team.”

The Hornets welcomed three players from Salisbury Academy. That will help the depth in the program.

With reclassification and realignment, the Hornets will be playing in a new league — the 4A/5A South Piedmont Conference. Salisbury will be one of the two 4As in the league.

“I’m excited about the new league,” Brice said. “We’ll be playing a lot more county games, and that should bring the crowds out. We know we’ve got a tough schedule, conference and non-conference. It’s going to be different, at first, because our girls had lots of familiar opponents in the Central Carolina Conference. They were comfortable going to those gyms in Davidson County. Now we’ll be going to some new places, but I believe they will be up to the challenge. They’ll compete.”

A number of Hornets from the recent state title teams have been in the gym this summer, helping younger girls who are trying to carry on a proud tradition. One of the visitors was Kyla Bryant, Brice’s daughter, who starred at NC Central for two seasons and now has transferred to Georgia Southern. They’re both D-I, but Georgia Southern, a Sun Belt program, has more resources.

“Kyla is getting ready to head to school now,” Brice said. “She looks really good. She’s in great shape. She’s got that sparkle back in her eyes for basketball. I think she’ll play some at both guard positions for Georgia Southern, and we’re praying for a healthy season.”

Brice has examined the GSU schedule and believes she’ll be able to coach the Hornets and still travel to all but two of her daughter’s games.

“That’s very important,” Brice said. “I’ve only got one daughter. I’ve always had a great support staff at Salisbury High, and they work with me on our schedules.”