‘He is something special’: Glenn Hoffner honored for his 100th birthday at local VFW Post 3006

Glenn Hoffner’s family listens to the ceremony. They are seated,, left great-nephew Hunter Hoffner and right, nephew Ricky Hofner; and standing left, grandson, Michael Hoffner, and right,great-grandson Brandon Hoffner. — Karen Kistler

Glenn Hoffner, far right, is presented certificate from VFW Commander Michael Nussbaum, far left, and Junior Vice Commander Eric Beck, center. — Karen Kistler

Glenn Hoffner poses in front of his Happy 100th Birthday baanner hung up at the VFW post. — Karen Kistler

Kimberly Sammons gives Glenn Hoffer a hug and birthday wish when he entered the building. — Karen Kistler

SALISBURY — Quiet, humble and funny are some of the ways that family and friends described Glenn Hoffner of Cleveland as they gathered to celebrate his 100th birthday.

As Hoffner entered the VFW Post 3006 building in Salisbury, located on Brenner Avenue, where the celebration was held, he was greeted with applause and lots of hugs and birthday wishes.

While he knew that the event was going to happen, Hoffner said with a grin that he was surprised.

“I didn’t realize there was going to be this many people,” he said.

One of 11 children, he was born on Aug. 1, 1925 to the late Martin Luther and Sophia Victoria Cline Hoffner. He has one sibling, Naomi Kepley, who is still living. The others include his four brothers, William, Carl, Leonard and Ivey Lee Hoffner and five sisters, Margaret Kennerly, Blanche Lentz, Pauline McBryde, Ruth Connelly and Thelma Kennerly.

Hoffner and his wife, the late Catherine “Dollie” Hoffner, have a son, the late Gary Hoffner; a grandson, Michael Hoffner, and two grandchildren, Brandon and Catherine Hoffner.

After a time of fellowship, visitors took the opportunity to get lots of photos of Hoffner and with him in front of his Happy 100th Birthday banner. A special presentation followed by the local VFW post’s commander, Michael Nussbaum, who called Junior Vice Commander Eric Beck and Quartermaster James Fox to join him to award the certificate and gift.

“This is a really special day for us,” said Nussbaum to the crowd that was gathered.

He then took the opportunity to read and present the certificate to Hoffner on behalf of the VFW “on this occasion on your 100th birthday with deepest gratitude for your dedication and service to our nation as a member of the greatest generation. Your courage, your sacrifice and unwavering commitment to freedom left an indelible mark on the nation’s history. On this centennial milestone, the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3006 in Salisbury recognizes not only your life, but your legacy, your heroism and defense of our liberty. Thank you for your service. You are a true American hero.”

Nussbaum shared what he called a powerful quote from former president Calvin Coolidge, who he said was president when Hoffner was born.

The quote read that “a nation that forgets its defenders will itself be forgotten” and then he made the official presentation, the first of its kind that Nussbaum, being the new commander, has been able to do.

He concluded by telling Hoffner happy birthday and wishing him many more followed by shouts of happy birthday from the crowd.

Prior to the event, Nussbaum said of Hoffner and being able to make the presentation, “he’s 100 years, and I’m excited about that as well, but it’s an honor to have somebody that’s served our nation. We need to remember those that defended our country and took the ultimate oath to defend the constitution of the United States and we have to remember them and make sure that we pay tribute to them, recognize them.”

Hoffner served for two years in the United States Navy, driving various amphibious vehicles. He said they were an LCVP or landing craft vehicle personnel, and an LST or landing ship, tank.

He recalled the typhoons that he experienced in Okinawa and said how bad they were, emphasizing the word bad, along with three submarines that he said were scary.

Hayden Simmerson shared some information with the group about the Navy and in particular the USS Constitution or “Old Ironside” as it is known and what was on the vessel for its crew of 475 officers and men.

As the presentations drew to a close, Nussbaum invited everyone to enjoy the food that was prepared for the special occasion.

Following Hoffner’s time in the Navy, he went to work at Rowan Dairy, as he said that he has always worked, and working hard is a piece of advice that he said he would pass along to others coming along after him.

“Go to work and work long hours, all day,” he said, “and stay away from the booze.”

In addition to working hard, nephew Ricky Hoffner and great-nephew Hunter Hoffner, who were at the celebration, said their uncle also loved fishing. Still driving himself, they said he goes to Holden Beach to fish. Ricky said he accompanied his uncle and Glenn’s grandson Michael just last year on a fishing trip.

Ricky said that his uncle has lots of stories to tell and “is quite a character,” to which Hunter said “he’s funny and he’s sharp as a tack.”

When asked what the biggest change he has had to adjust to during his 100 years, Hoffner said that these changes “all came gradually and it was hard to say.”

One such thing that took place during Hoffner’s lifetime was the founding of the Salisbury VFW post, said Nussbaum.

“Our post was founded and named after three individuals, Hudson Miller Tatum, and the fact that he was born during the time that our post was founded is pretty neat in itself,” he said.

During the celebration, several reflected on Hoffner and what he means to them.

Several were from the VFW Post, of which Hoffner is a member. Beck said that he “is a quiet, humble guy and really nice.”

And Kimberly Sammons added that “knowing him has increased my life.”

Hoffner’s grandson Michael and great-grandson Brandon were with him at the special birthday celebration, and Michael said with a big smile that his grandfather “is something special. They don’t make them like him anymore.”

Looking at his great-grandfather, Brandon said, “this is the toughest man I think you could ever ask for. I think living to be 100 is quite a task to do, so I hope I can do it just like him.”