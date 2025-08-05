Governor offers reward in Kannapolis Christmas Eve homicide

By Elisabeth Strillacci

KANNAPOLIS — On Christmas Eve 2024, a home invasion on Windy Rush Drive in Kannapolis ended in a father being shot and killed in front of his family, and Kannapolis police have been working to find the people responsible.

Governor Josh Stein has now added a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the murder of Angelo Markantonakis, age 26.

According to reports, on Dec. 24, 2024, sometime before 11:30 a.m., three masked individuals invaded the home of Markantonakis, his girlfriend, Arianna Black, and their three-year-old son. Markantonakis was shot twice during the home invasion and died in front of his girlfriend and son.

Kannapolis police officer Glenn Tingen, the lead investigator on the case, took steps to secure the reward “in hopes of incentivizing someone with information to come forward,” said Deputy Chief Chris Hill. “We hope that someone with important information in this case will contact us with details that could be fruitful. And we are thankful the governor’s office agreed to provide the reward.”

At the time of the murder, police said they did not think the home invasion was a random incident, but did not explain why. In a press release, they gave descriptions of the three men who reportedly broke into the house. Those descriptions included: First suspect — A Black man with brown/orange tinted eyes, standing 5′8″ to 6′ with a black hoodie, black gloves, and a camo “shiesty” mask; second suspect — six-foot-tall Black man wearing all black; third suspect — heavyset Black man with light skin, standing 5′8″ to 6′ with a tan “shiesty” mask, wearing a sweatshirt.

A “sheisty” mask is also known as a ski mask, which fully covers the face and neck with openings for the eyes and sometimes the mouth. The term “shiesty” gained popularity because of the Memphis rapper Pooh Shiesty, who frequently wore a black ski mask in his music videos and performances.

Anyone with information concerning this case should contact the Kannapolis Police Department at 704-920-4000 or the State Bureau of Investigation at 919-662-4500.