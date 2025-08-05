County approves rezoning for Miller, Patterson farms to expand agritourism

SALISBURY — The Rowan County Board of Commissioners approved rezonings for Patterson Farms and Miller Family Farm that would allow the two farms to improve and streamline their agritourism efforts.

The requests for the two farms, which are both in western Rowan County, were presented simultaneously and asked the county to place an Agricultural Overlay (AO) onto portions of their properties, which were previously zoned simply Rural Agricultural (RA).

Ed Muire, planning and development director for the county, pointed to Miller’s Maze of Terror, an annual Halloween-themed event, and Patterson’s various tours and other agritourism efforts as the catalysts for the request.

Muire noted that previously, the maze has required a special process every year that has required multiple permits and a legislative hearing. With the AO designation, the annual event will instead be approved administratively, meaning that it will be reviewed by planning staff along with oversight required by the state for their rides and other attractions.

For Patterson, Muire said that the AO designation would allow the farm to expand its agritourism offerings at its Caldwell Road site.

“I’m more familiar with Patterson Farms than I am with the Miller property, but I know that having kids from all over the state come out and be able to see an operating farm and see the products they produce, they’re a great community partner. I’m just happy to see them come here and ask for this,” said Board of Commissioners Vice-Chairman Jim Greene.

Muire said that the requests are the result of a change that was made in 2023, after the Rowan County Tourism Development Authority asked the county to consider updating the AO ordinance to clarify what retail and agritourism options are allowed.

“It’s really intended to supplement farming and agritourism activities with retail and services that support the ongoing farm operation,” said Muire.

Both properties already have retail services on the property with produce stores.

He also pointed out that the change makes it so that the two farm properties do not have to follow some RA standards, with the primary one being that they will not be required to have residences on the property, as well as not being required to follow the same building location and size requirements.

Miller asked for approximately 141 acres of its 221 acres of farmland to be added to the overlay. Patterson asked for approximately 117 acres at the Caldwell Road property to be rezoned.

Muire also noted that the two properties are surrounded by farmland, with 931 acres within a half-mile of the properties being in the Present Use Value program, and in a rural area in the county’s land use plan, which encourages agricultural and other related usages.

Nobody spoke at the public hearing. Following the discussion, the members of the board of commissioners voted unanimously to approve the request. Commissioners Judy Klusman and Craig Pierce were absent from the meeting.