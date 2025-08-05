College women’s basketball: Noble transfers to Barton

Staff report

SALISBURY — Former Salisbury High star MaKayla Noble is coming back closer to home and could be an impact player in Division II when basketball season starts.

Noble has transferred to Barton College.

Noble entered the transfer portal after her freshman season at Division I Albany in New York. She was hurt at the start of the season and never really got going. She played limited minutes in six games.

Noble is a talented 5-foot-10 wing player who scored over 1,000 points for the Hornets and played on 2A state champion teams for coach Lakai Brice in 2022 and 2023.

•••

Salisbury grad Icesis Nwafor, another member of state championship high school teams, has transferred from Bluefield State to Clinton College.

Nwafor, a 5-foot-9 wing player. got minutes for D-II Bluefield State and played two seasons at the CIAA school in a reserve role.

Clinton is an HBCU school in Rock Hill, S.C.

•••

Salisbury graduate Haley Dalton will be making a comeback this fall at Cleveland Community College in Shelby.

Dalton originally signed with Winston-Salem State after playing on some strong Salisbury teams.

Dalton is a 6-footer and a shot-blocker and could be an impact player, especially on the defensive end.