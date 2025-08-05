China Grove Farmers Market celebrates National Farmers Market Week

Staff reports

CHINA GROVE — The community is invited for a time of live music, food trucks, giveaways and fun as China Grove Farmers Market is joining markets across the country to celebrate National Farmers Market Week, Aug. 3-9.

On Aug. 5 from 4-7 p.m., they will celebrate with live music from Jared Evans, local food trucks including CFT Bistro and Duck Donuts, taste tests and giveaways, card-making for their hardworking vendors and remarks from Mayor Charles Phillips.

For more than 50 years, farmers markets across the nation have influenced the way Americans eat, shop and connect to their food, their farmers and one another. Farmers markets have become places where neighbors learn, grow and work together.

It’s more than just a market, it’s a celebration of local food, small farms and the people who make it all possible, and they bring people together, strengthen the local economy, and build healthy, resilient communities.

The China Grove Farmers Market began years ago at the Roller Mill and still continues today hosted by Main Street Marketplace. It now features about a dozen vendors offering fresh produce, pasture-raised meats, handmade goods and more. They are a producer market and committed to providing the community with the highest quality items.

“The Farmers Market reflects the heart of what I love about our community,” said Market Manager Brianna Caraccio. “It brings people together, offers fresh food to truly nourish us and supports the folks growing and making right here in Rowan County.”

Join for a celebration of local food and community, the kind of gathering that makes the China Grove Farmers Market more than a market, but a place to call home, it was noted in a release.

For more information, follow the China Grove Farmers Market on Facebook.