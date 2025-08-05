Basketball: Jerry started parade of high-scoring Sherrills at West

Staff report

CLEVELAND — How many points have guys with the last name of Sherrill scored for West Rowan basketball?

Too many to count, that’s for sure. The total is well over 8,000.

Scooter Sherrill is the school’s all-time scorer with 2,469 points, while Keshun Sherrill (1,907) and KJ Sherrill (1,596) rank very high on West’s career points leaderboard.

Chris Sherrill scored 884 points. BJ Sherrill chipped in with 723.

Then there’s Jerry Sherrill, the first Sherrill to star in basketball for the Falcons. He scored an even 700 points for Jack Lytton-coached teams in his two varsity seasons in 1981-82 and 1982-83.

Jerry scored 451 of his points as a senior, averaging 17.4 points, and teaming with Ernie Peace and Donnie Ray Cuthbertson to lead the Falcons to a co-championship in the competitive North Piedmont Conference with an 11-5 record.

West averaged 64 points per game in 1982-83. That trio combined for right at 50 per night.

Jerry’s biggest scoring game as a senior was 29 points against Mooresville. He scored 27 against Davie and 26 against Trinity.