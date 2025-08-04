Track and field: Waller is All-American

Staff report

HOUSTON — Running for the Next Generation Defenders, Jordan Waller achieved All-America recognition in the 400 meters in the recent AAU Junior Olympics.

A rising junior at Salisbury High, Waller was timed in 48.14 seconds. He placed fourth out of 81 entries in the 15-16 boys division.

He won the 400 in the AAU Indoor Track and Field National Championships held in March in Virginia Beach, Va.

Alaiya Neri-Givens was an All-America in the 10U triathlon.