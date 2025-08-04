Minor league baseball: Hightower gets to play close to home

Staff report

Last Thursday’s deadline trade that sent Cobb Hightower (East Rowan) from the San Diego Padres organization to the Baltimore Orioles meant a change of minor league teams for Hightower from the California-based Lake Elsinore Storm to the Delmarva Shorebirds.

While Delmarva represents the coastal area of Delaware, Maryland and Virginia, it is in the Carolina League.

Delmarva happened to be playing in Kannapolis against the Cannon Ballers over the weekend, so Hightower was able to make his debut for the Shorebirds in front of a lot of East Rowan baseball fans who made the short drive to Atrium Health Ballpark. Hightower flew home on Friday and was in the lineup on Saturday and Sunday.

Hightower batted second and played shortstop for his new club. He was 1-for-8 but walked twice and scored twice on sacrifice flies for a team that has been in last place and can use the energy he’s going to bring.

Friends in the community quickly made a seamless adjustment for the Hightower family mailbox from Padres to Orioles.

The next step up Hightower would be to High-A Aberdeen, the team that Vance Honeycutt plays for.

•••

Austin Love (West Rowan, UNC) pitched great again for Double-A Springfield on Sunday to continue a super season.

The 6-foot-3 right-hander is 5-1 for the St. Louis farm club with two saves, and his ERA is down to 2.09.

Love has allowed only one homer all season, while facing 161 batters. He’s allowed only 18 hits in 29 appearances, including 15 singles. Opposing hitters are batting .137 against him.

•••

Honeycutt (Salisbury, UNC) is still sidelined with a sprained ankle.

•••

James Dunlap, who played his final college season for Catawba, is batting .304 with 22 RBIs in 48 games for the Chicago-based Windy City Thunderbolts of the independent Frontier League. That’s the same league Dylan Driver (Carson, Catawba) plays in.