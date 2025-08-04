Local golf: Childress makes tournament run, prepares for law school

By Mike London

Salisbury Post

CONOVER — Michael Childress made a determined run in the North Carolina Match Play Championship held at Rock Barn Country Club over the weekend.

Childress reached the semifinals and was still deadlocked after 16 holes in Sunday’s semis before his opponent, Joe Kastelik, won 17 with a birdie. Childress had to take chances on 18. Kastelik won the match 2-up.

Childress had qualified for the 64-man field that entered match play at Rock Barn by firing a sizzling 4-under 66 at Tanglewood. He tied for second in qualifying there.

There’s some irony in the fact that Childress, who has devoted most of his life to golf, is playing about as well as he ever has, just as he’s preparing for a temporary hiatus from the sport.

In a few weeks, he’ll be heading to Philadelphia, entering Villanova’s Charles Widger School of Law, as he starts writing the next chapter in his journey. Golf’s always going to be a part of who he is, but the game he loves in going on the back burner for a while.

“I’m probably only going to be able to play a minimal amount of golf while I’m in law school,” Childress said.

Childress, 25, grew up in Salisbury, was a standout player for Cannon School in Concord and signed with the University of Richmond. He was one of the best golfers the Spiders ever had. He ranks seventh all-time for the program with a stroke average of 74.18, a record he compiled in 39 events and 109 competitive rounds over five seasons (2018-23). COVID gave him an extra year. He also was an academic all-star with a double major, graduating in 2023 with degrees from Richmond’s business school and from the school of leadership studies.

During his fifth year at Richmond, he gained some experience in the fundraising aspect of college sports and he also got some experience with the business side of sports programs. Important things like managing budgets.

Law school appeared to be the logical next step, but Childress was a good enough college golfer that he wanted to try to make pro tours. He didn’t want to look back with regrets when he was 40, so he turned pro and gave it his best shot, competing in GPro events in 2023 and 2024.

There was a GPro event in Morganton, at Mimosa Hills in which Childress shot 69-67 — 136 for two rounds — and still missed the cut. That was just one example. There were several occasions when being really good still wasn’t quite good enough.

“I learned some things, learned that I was pretty good, but I still wasn’t as good as I had believed I was,” Childress said. “I did make some cuts, and I was always within a stroke or two of making the cut, but there are just so many good golfers out there. I did learn a lot, and I became a much better and smarter golfer because I had to improve just to compete.”

Childress wanted to share some of the things he’d learned on the GPro Tour with young golfers, so he shifted direction. During the 2024-25 school year, Childress served as Richmond’s assistant coach. He made the trips with a team on the rise, and shared his insights. There was a tournament in Arizona early in the season in which Richmond broke the program record for a 54-hole event, and Childress knew he was making a difference.

“It was a good year,” Childress said. “I felt like I was able to mentor some of the young guys and pass on some of my experience.”

Along the way, Childress applied to regain his amateur status. That process takes a certain amount of time, depending on how long you were a pro and how much money you won. Childress regained his amateur status after a waiting period of about nine months. That’s allowed him to be eligible for tournaments like the North Carolina Match Play Championship.

The Country Club of Salisbury will always be home to Childress, but now he’s ready for law school, probably more ready to excel than he was two years ago because now he knows he gave pro golf his best effort.

Childress may become a “Jerry Maguire,” a sports agent, down the road. He definitely wants sports to remain part of his life.

“I’ve gained a lot valuable experience by being an athlete and playing college sports,” Childress said. “I hope a law degree will keep me involved. I’m very interested in the the legal aspect and the business aspect of sports.”