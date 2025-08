Staff report

HIGH POINT — Frank Adams IV won a Tarheel Youth Golf Association event held at Willow Creek Country Club.

Adams made a birdie on his way to a 4-over 40. He won the 11u division, which had eight entries.

Adams is the son of Allison Dupree Adams, who recently was elected to the Catawba Sports Hall of Fame.

He is a grandson of the late Ed Dupree, a Salisbury-Rowan Hall of Famer.