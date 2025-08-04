East Spencer police seek help in identifying person who died

EAST SPENCER — East Spencer police are hoping someone can help identify a man an officer found lying in the roadway about 3 a.m. this morning, Aug. 4.

Chief John Fewell said an officer on patrol found an adult male, estimated to be in his 60s, with a beard, wearing a white shirt and black pants, lying in the roadway in the 100 block of North Long Street at East Henderson. The man was deceased, but had no obvious signs of external trauma,

The officer initially thought the man may have been hit by a car, but police were able to pull area video and could see the man riding a blue bike down Long Street, then saw him get off the bike and begin walking. The bike was found, undamaged, at the scene.

Now police are working to identify the gentleman and are hoping someone from the public may know who he is, so family can be contacted.

Anyone who may know the man is asked to call the East Spencer police department at 704-637-1660.