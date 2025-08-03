Susan Lee Sharp: Use your words, all of them

By Susan Lee Sharp

Doing my best not to disturb the man sleeping in the doorway of a book store in downtown Greensboro, I held my phone out to take a picture of a poster in the shop’s front window. It was labeled “Words forbidden for use in schools and universities by the current administration.”

I googled that phrase, surprised to find that the 50 words listed there were only a sample from a much larger list updated regularly by PEN America. Founded during the height of the Jim Crow era, PEN’s mission is “to ensure that people everywhere have the freedom to create literature, to convey information and ideas, to express their views and to access the views, ideas and literatures of others.” //pen.org/banned-words-list/

PEN’s list was last updated in March 2025, three months into a post-election future that bears no resemblance to the norms and constitutional rights of our nation. Yet it echoes a tragic past our nation continues to struggle with. According to Pastor Rodney W. Kennedy, “The new face of racism in America doesn’t hide under white robes or burn crosses. Now, it hides behind denial and banning words. But scratch beneath the surface, and there’s old Jim Crow.” Similarly, the new face of racial terrorism doesn’t burn crosses or brandish nooses. It rolls up in unmarked vans carrying unidentified, armed vigilantes who deliver people to unknown fates void of the due process that once was a core principle of American justice.

The Equal Justice Initiative provides a comprehensive history of racial terror and tracks its evolution from chattel slavery through the Jim Crow era to its present day expression in the racial disparities evidenced in mass incarceration. And now it appears that the thinly veiled pretense of equal justice under the law no longer holds. This hit close to home once again when it was recently reported that while in the state of Florida a Livingstone College student was pulled from his car and brutally beaten by police during a specious pull over. The ground of EJI’s mission is confirmed: Racial terror and the false narratives that uphold it are a present-day reality. The federal ban on the very words that question and counter those narratives makes the current administration’s sanctioning of racial terror blatantly clear.

On Aug. 6, 2021, citizens of Rowan County partnered with the Equal Justice Initiative to place a historical marker. The marker bears witness to the racial terror lynchings that occurred here during the Jim Crow era and commemorates the lives that were mercilessly taken. The date of Aug. 6 was chosen for the marker’s dedication to recognize three of those seven people, who were victims of a triple lynching that took place in Salisbury in 1906. The marker also documents Salisbury’s City Council’s 2019 Resolution of Reconciliation, which affirms that the legacy of this date “is hereby intended to become a catalyst for justice, and for our ongoing responsibility for enacting equitable policies.” Affirming this intention, the Council committed to publicly reporting “the city of Salisbury’s efforts to eliminate inequity and wrongful disparity, annually, on or about Aug. 6.” Thus far, the Council has upheld that commitment.

Yet during the past six months many of the words that once defined a nation of rights and freedoms, upheld by law and by decency, are under threat of federal suppression. In the City Council’s resolution alone, the following words are currently listed as banned for use: Disparity, equity, inequity, injustice, racial, marginalize, gender, sexual orientation. Regardless of whether the city of Salisbury offers the promised annual report one thing is certain: We, the people, can still — and for that reason must — choose our words wisely, and now, defiantly to protect our democracy and the freedom of speech it is founded upon.

The city of Salisbury’s Resolution of Reconciliation and the EJI Community Remembrance Marker demonstrate that working toward an equitable future requires challenging present-day narratives that support injustice. Recent local and national protests amplify this duty. Banning words is bad news. But, here’s the good news: Individual conscience is not federally funded. Moral compasses are not government issued. Let’s not obey in advance. Let’s use all our words, including those listed, to speak truth to power. Check out PEN America’s website to find those “banned” words, then say them loud and clear. Do this daily — and especially on this coming Aug. 6.

Susan Lee Sharp is the co-chair of Actions in Faith & Justice.