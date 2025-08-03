Preview: Council to consider formalizing sale of the Plaza, purchase of Salisbury Depot

SALISBURY — The city will consider formalizing the sale and purchase of two of Salisbury’s landmarks during the upcoming Salisbury City Council meeting on Tuesday.

One of the items on the agenda is a public hearing on the sale of the Plaza to the Wallace Family. The building, formerly known as the Wallace Building, has been owned by the city since 1989, when Ralph and Anne Kenter purchased the building in partnership with the city and restored it.

Before that, the building had been struggling for decades under a variety of developers who tried, and mostly struggled, to restore one of the city’s most recognizable landmarks, going back to the Wallaces themselves, who owned the building from 1914 to 1961.

The Wallaces have proposed to purchase the building, which has been officially on the market since 2022 when the city issued a request for proposals from developers, for $2.2 million with the contract requiring at least $7.3 million more. The contract would also require the developers to finish renovations on the building within five years and create a plan to relocate the building’s existing tenants within six months of closing.

The other historic property in question on Tuesday is the city’s proposed purchase of the Salisbury Station, currently owned by the Historic Salisbury Foundation, for approximately $3.5 million.

The purchase is part of a package of projects planned for Salisbury’s train station, including a renovation of the building to better serve as a train station along with enhancing and maintaining its historic character, the construction of a second passenger platform and a pedestrian underpass and plans to develop a multimodal transportation hub.

The projects and purchases are funded through several state and federal grants, with the total local contribution adding up to approximately $1.1 million.

The site is also the centerpiece of the Western North Carolina Passenger Rail Restoration Project, a $665 million project that would connect Salisbury, and by extension Charlotte and Raleigh, to Asheville.

The meeting is scheduled for 3 p.m. on Tuesday at City Hall, located at 217 S. Main St., Salisbury. The meeting has been moved up to allow City Council members and city staff to participate in the National Night Out event, set for 6 p.m. at the Bell Tower Green.

The other agenda items that will be discussed will include: