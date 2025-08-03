Preview: Commissioners to receive report on feasibility of dredging High Rock Lake

SALISBURY — The Rowan County Board of Commissioners will receive the final report and update on the feasibility study of dredging High Rock Lake during the upcoming meeting on Monday.

Geosyntec Consultants has been conducting the feasibility study since early 2024, when Davidson County and Rowan County partnered to pay the approximately $300,000 for the contract.

The report on Monday will provide reports on the potential costs for dredging the lake to address sediment accumulation, which has been building especially in the northern parts of the lake such as Swearing and Crane creeks.

“With continued sediment accumulation, the Swearing Creek and Crane Creek coves are in danger of being completely obstructed, cutting off access to the lake and endangering the hydraulics and hydrology of flood waters that typically pass through these creeks into High Rock Lake,” Geosyntec wrote in a previous project background.

The meeting is scheduled for 3 p.m. on Monday and will be held at the Rowan County Administration building located at 130 W. Innes St. in Salisbury. The other agenda items that will be discussed include: