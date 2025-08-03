Preview: Commissioners to receive report on feasibility of dredging High Rock Lake
Published 12:00 am Sunday, August 3, 2025
SALISBURY — The Rowan County Board of Commissioners will receive the final report and update on the feasibility study of dredging High Rock Lake during the upcoming meeting on Monday.
Geosyntec Consultants has been conducting the feasibility study since early 2024, when Davidson County and Rowan County partnered to pay the approximately $300,000 for the contract.
The report on Monday will provide reports on the potential costs for dredging the lake to address sediment accumulation, which has been building especially in the northern parts of the lake such as Swearing and Crane creeks.
“With continued sediment accumulation, the Swearing Creek and Crane Creek coves are in danger of being completely obstructed, cutting off access to the lake and endangering the hydraulics and hydrology of flood waters that typically pass through these creeks into High Rock Lake,” Geosyntec wrote in a previous project background.
The meeting is scheduled for 3 p.m. on Monday and will be held at the Rowan County Administration building located at 130 W. Innes St. in Salisbury. The other agenda items that will be discussed include:
- The commissioners will consider an Agricultural Overlay for Miller Family Farm and Patterson Farm, which would allow each farm to expand its agritourism capabilities, particularly for Miller’s Maze of Terror and Patterson’s Caldwell Road site.
- The commissioners will consider a permit to exceed the noise ordinance for a meet-and-greet for sheriff candidate Jody Burleyson. The event would be at the Shrine Club, 6480 Long Ferry Road, on Aug. 16 from 5 to 10 p.m.
- The commissioners will consider a permit to exceed the noise ordinance from Rod Weaver for a live music event scheduled for Sept. 6 from 3 to 10 p.m. on Weaver’s property at 4860 Patterson Road.
- The commissioners will consider a family subdivision waiver for a property on Eller Road that would allow a family to convey one of the lots to a non-immediate family member.
- The commissioners will receive an update from Vaya Health, the county’s designated Medicaid plan provider.