PPT presents indie folk band Honey Magpie 

SALISBURY — Piedmont Players Theatre will welcome Honey Magpie to the Norvell stage on Saturday, Aug. 16, at 7 p.m.

Led by singer-songwriters Rachael Hurwitz and Pippa Hoover, Honey Magpie gained early acclaim by winning the band contest at the Shakori Hills Grassroots Festival in 2015, not long after they first formed. Their sound has drawn comparisons to all-female folk groups like I’m With Her.

Blending elements of pop, bluegrass and old-time string music, the band released its self-titled debut album in 2017. Since then, they’ve been featured in the Oak City Sessions video series and on WUNC’s “The State of Things.”

“Chapel Hill’s sweet and understated folk-pop act, Honey Magpie has an emotional pluck that sneaks in undetected,” said Honeysuckle Tea House.

Honey Magpie’s music is a unique fusion of traditional and contemporary styles, weaving classical string arrangements and rich three-part harmonies with pop, rock and indie influences.

“We know when people think of Piedmont Players, they think of quality live theater performances,” said Managing Director Kevin Dietzel. “With shows like this, we want to start offering something a little extra. When we spoke about bringing in live music, I knew Honey Magpie would be the first band I reached out to. I’ve worked with them many times, and they always bring an incredible live-music experience.”

Tickets are $17 and can be purchased online at PiedmontPlayers.com/concert, or through the Piedmont Players Box Office at 704-633-5471.