More communities announce National Night Out celebrations

National Night Out will be celebrated across the country and here in Rowan County on Tuesday, Aug. 5. It is intended to be an opportunity to build partnerships between local police and communities as well as giving neighbors a chance to connect and get to know one another.

The towns of Landis, China Grove, Granite Quarry, Faith and Cleveland will join in the fun Aug. 5, while two other communities, Rockwell and Spencer, will host their National Night Out events in October.

National Night Out began in 1984 and was initially a crime and drug prevention event, where neighbors turned on front porch lights, sat outside and visited, getting to know one another and interacting with local police, who came to participate in the neighborhoods they covered. It was established by Matt Peskin and the Pennsylvania organization he founded, The National Association of Town Watch.

Estimates say the first event involved 2.5 million neighbors across 400 communities in 23 states.

Landis and China Grove will join together for this year’s National Night Out at the Fred Corriher Jr. YMCA, 950 Kimball Road, China Grove. The event, which runs from 6-8 p.m., will offer free food, vendors, games, public safety displays and interactions and helicopter landings, among other things.

Granite Quarry’s event, which will also run from 6-8 p.m., will be held at Granite Lake Park, and there will not only be police and fire vehicles on site for exploring, but the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office will have some of its specialty equipment on site. There will also be food, a DJ, Touch-A-Truck, kid games and crafts, face painting, child ID kits and car seat checks.

“When neighbors connect, communities grow stronger,” said Granite Quarry’s Mayor, Brittany Barnhardt. “National Night Out reminds us that safety starts with each other, and that how we stay #GQSolid. We invite you to come out and meet our Granite Quarry-Faith Police Department.”

“This is a tremendous opportunity for residents to meet and interact with their local officers in a positive situation,” added Granite Quarry-Faith Police Chief Todd Taylor.

The sheriff’s office is again participating in the Granite Quarry-faith event, and Sheriff Travis Allen and his department are looking forward to the chance to connect with residents.

“We are thankful that both Granite Quarry and Faith have asked us to be a part of their National Night Out,” said Allen. “These nights are important because the community and the officers and agencies can meet and build relationships and establish community bonds. Those serve as a foundation of trust and familiarity It is also a time for us to say thank you to our community members who wholeheartedly support law enforcement efforts. The relationships built in nights like this are needed for a safer community.”

The town of Cleveland will host its National Night Out Tuesday, also from 6-8 p.m. at Town Park, 300 Clement Street, Cleveland. The evening is dedicated to strengthening community partnerships and celebrating unity.

Local first responders will be on hand to share equipment and talk about their roles in community safety. Live music, children’s games and actives, and free food are all on the program as well as an opportunity for residents to get to know each other and their police officers and firefighters.

Rockwell will hold its National Night Out on October 7 from 5-9:30 p.m. The event will include a downtown street concert, food trucks, and a Touch-A-Truck event. First responders will be on hand for conversations and to answer questions and neighbors can meet and get to know each other. The Cleveland Police Department will give out free hot dogs and water while supplies last.

The town of Spencer plans to hold its annual National Night Out in October, at the same time they will hold a formal grand opening of the new Town Park, with a date to be announced.

As previously reported, the cities of Salisbury and Kannapolis are also hosting National Night Out events on Tuesday, Aug. 5.