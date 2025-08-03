Food Lion announces area hiring events slate

Food Lion will be hosting hiring events at nine locations across the greater Charlotte area to staff several newly renovated and remodeled stores. Food Lion is looking to fill more than 150 open positions including part-time and full-time roles across all levels and departments. No prior experience required.

Consistently recognized as a Top Employer, Food Lion provides a career path with a North Carolina brand that believes in setting its neighbors up for success.

“Food Lion offers competitive benefits, a strong culture of belonging, tuition reimbursement, volunteer opportunities,” a release from the company noted.

Attendees are encouraged to apply online in advance at foodlion.careerswithus.com. Walk-ins are also welcome. Applicants will take part in on-the-spot interviews with hiring managers during the event. Bringing a resume is encouraged but not required.

The events take place on Wednesday, Aug. 6, from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Interviews will not take place between noon and 12:30 p.m.

Hiring events will be held at the following Food Lion store locations: