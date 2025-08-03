Elisabeth Strillacci: Change is hard — ask the penny

None of us is overly fond of change.

Just ask the penny, which we are now getting rid of.

Whether it is the loose coins in our pockets that we find annoying so much of the time, or alterations in our lives, we are not particularly fond of change, even when we have chosen it.

We humans are creatures of habit, of routine.

Moving houses means packing up all the belongings we have collected over time and moving them all to a new location and finding new places for them. It means finding the right spot for the coffee maker that is critical in the start of our day. It means reorganizing our closets that may be larger or smaller. It means putting furniture in new arrangements that we then stumble over when we get up in the middle of the night until we learn the new layout.

It means getting to know new neighbors, a new community, or new coworkers. It means working to make sure we fit in, measure up.

It is stressful and hard work and always, a bit scary.

But we cannot grow if we do not go through changes in our lives.

And I have come to a point of change in my own, though it is making my heart ache in so many ways.

More than two years ago, I took a break to deal with some health issues, but the folks at the Post welcomed me back more than a year ago, and in all, I’ve spent three years here at the Salisbury Post.

After looking at dates and counting the years, I realized recently that September would mark 40 years as a journalist. And the first, and now last, papers of my career are the perfect bookends, my favorite places of all through my life. And if I were alone, I would stay here forever.

But I am not alone. I am married to a wonderful man who is a bit older than I am, and who retired in 2021. He has always encouraged me to carry on, his pride in what I do a primary reason I have continued in this role.

And during my time in Rowan County, there are so many of you I have had the pleasure, the honor, to get to know. So many of you have become dear friends, and I don’t want that to change.

Police and fire departments have trusted me, opening their doors and their work in the belief that I understand and respect what they do, and they were right. I do. Local governments have seen me at meetings and read the stories and have had enough faith in me to begin to welcome me each month, and to reach out to check on me if I am not there. I have had the privilege of watching towns like Spencer and East Spencer blossom into something more than just red-headed step-children. They are both creating new identities out of their essential history, with an eye toward taking some of the tax burden off the residents while trying to grow in a way that benefit those same residents.

I have seen our smaller communities on the other side of Salisbury — Granite Quarry, Faith, Landis, Rockwell, China Grove and Cleveland — also beginning to recognize their worth, and their value in a world that is now constantly in flux, but where people are searching for the small town joy and peace, and they have it to offer in spades.

Kannapolis began to reinvent itself years ago when the mill closed, and along the way, they have established a baseball team that has a solid following and a research facility that is groundbreaking. The town center at Laureate Way is an incredible representation of the city and how it wants to serve its residents.

Salisbury has had its own growth, but has maintained a solid focus on holding on to historic structures, something too many towns across our state have let go of too easily. Bell Tower Green Park has been a beautiful gift to the city’s residents, and there is a concerted effort to draw businesses to downtown. And the Cheerwine Festival continues to put the city on the map.

I could go on and on about each community in Rowan County, and do not think I don’t understand that it has not all been perfect. Not everyone has liked every bit of growth that any of our communities have experienced. And some of that is, once again, that resistance to change.

No, it really is not easy. We become comfortable with the status quo, even if it isn’t ideal, even if in truth it’s not serving us well anymore. We know the routine, we know what to expect, and while change might mean something good, it might not. And risk is the scariest part of change.

So, while yes, the love I have for all of you, and for the communities and the organizations I have the cherished role of writing about every day is hard to walk away from, it is time to take a risk and hang up the laptop (once upon a time it would’ve been the typewriter) and put a period on this part of life.

So many things have changed in 40 years. When I started, we still used typewriters, still cut the stories in strips that we then pasted on the page. Ads were created by hand. Everything was laid out on newspaper-sized heavy pages with lines to help the layout but that would not photograph in the printer. We sized photos by hand, and marked them and edits on pages with wax pencils that also did not photograph. Those massive pages were then used to create plates, and those in turn became newspapers rolling off the massive presses that felt like freight trains rumbling through when they ran.

Today, much of what we do is computerized, and in many ways it is easier. But I am old enough to miss those early days when it was a much more involved process, and a much bigger team was involved in what we were all immensely devoted to — keeping our hometowns informed.

That part has not changed. And as more and more local newspapers have folded, and local news has become more and more scarce, I have been more and more devoted to making sure the Salisbury Post remains a solid source for everyone in the county, and I know everyone I work with and for is on that same page.

But I have to let go and trust that those I am leaving behind are capable of carrying on what I myself picked up and carried on years ago.

I will continue to see you here in this space every week, and for that, I thank our publisher John Carr and editor Chandler Inions, for letting me stay in touch. And I know that Robert Sullivan and Karen Kistler, who round out the newsroom, are as solid as they come, and all of you will continue to be able to rely on the Post to know what is happening in Rowan County.

I have no idea who will come behind me, but I am counting on all of you to welcome them, show them the ropes, and make them family, as you have me.

There are so many tears wrapped up in this farewell, so much of who I am is here in these pages and in your world. But I do not want to wake up one day and realize that I have missed this next chapter. It’s time to take Jim’s hand and step out onto this new, unknown, and very foreign path. It is time for our next adventure, together.

Tuesday, Aug. 12, will be my last day as a journalist with the Post. After that, my role will recede to columnist and reader. If you are so inclined, stop by or send me a message.

Above all, I hope you know that it truly has been the most beautiful conclusion to this career I have loved so much, and I cannot thank you all enough.

I’ll be around, but going forward, I’ll be on the same side of the stories as you, reading them when they come out.

Elisabeth Strillacci covers crime, courts, Spencer, East Spencer and Kannapolis for the Salisbury Post.