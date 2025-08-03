Brew & Choo returns

SPENCER — The N.C. Transportation Museum is brewing up fun and good times in preparation for its annual family-friendly craft beer and summer concert event. Visitors are invited to come out and enjoy live music, various games and activities while adults 21+ enjoy local and regional craft beers, from a variety of local and regional breweries, located in the Back Shop.

The Brew & Choo Summer Concert is on Saturday, Aug. 9, from 4-8:30 p.m. with most activities happening indoors. The Transportation Museum is part of the N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.

Brew & Choo is presented by the N.C. Transportation Museum Foundation, with all proceeds for the event benefiting the museum.

Those who wish to purchase tickets will be able to choose between event only admission and event plus train ride options. Passengers on the train will be able to “ride the rails with New Sarum” and sample a selection of beers brewed specially for the event that will only be available for tasting onboard the train. The two specialty beers available exclusively on the train will be provided by New Sarum, a local brewery located in downtown Salisbury just a few miles from Spencer. Individual snack boxes will be provided for each train passenger. Riders under 21 will be served Cheerwine. Following the train ride, riders will then be able to keep their Brew & Choo souvenir beer tasting glass to take home with them to remember the evening. Train ride times are 4:30, 5:45, and 7 p.m., and seating is limited. Advanced purchase is encouraged to ensure you get a spot on this one-of-a-kind train ride.

Family-friendly activities will include a variety of lawn games, a magician, inflatable games and a bounce house. A selection of food trucks will be onsite offering up tasty grub that pairs perfectly with craft beer.

Eventgoers will be jamming to the best of the ’70s and ’80s classic rock and pop with special musical guests Motel Soap, a local favorite you won’t want to miss. It’s the perfect night to relive the golden era of A-side anthems and dance the night away.

Ticket pricing starts at $9.50 for event admission only for adults 21+. Event admission only is free for visitors under 21. Combination tickets that include the event and the Brew & Choo train ride are $29.25 for ages 21+ ($23.75 for those under 21) and features table seating where you can enjoy beverages and snacks. Parties wishing to purchase seats together at the same table are encouraged to purchase under one ticket order to ensure being seated together. If a party does not purchase all tickets at a table, there is the possibility of another party purchasing the remaining tickets at the table. Ticket prices include ticketing fees. North Carolina sales tax will be added at the time of order. Attendees must show a valid photo ID to consume alcohol. No alcohol will be served to anyone who has not presented proper identification.

Brew & Choo is sponsored by Rowan County Tourism, New Sarum Brewing Company and Atlantic Emergency Solutions.

For more information about the event, a complete schedule of events and activities, and to purchase tickets, go to www.nctransportationmuseum.org/brew-and-choo/or call the N.C. Transportation Museum at 704-636-2889.