Before pizza, broccoli and groundhogs

By Clyde

“A place where there is no want of anything that is in the earth.” (Judges 18:10).

How did we ever “get by” without it? Could we live without “central air?” Before “pizza pie” came to Stromboli’s we made our own Chef Boyardee mix. How did we buy or keep anything before plastic bags? We never saw a groundhog creeping in the bushes. Where were you while a cute little hedgehog grew into the ravenous chupacabra of the railroad banks and gullies, the gregarious groundhog? There is no end to the Heliotropes and Tithonia stems they can gnaw in one meal. We were truly better off before they came to dig.

We never heard tell of broccilli, actually the plural for broccolo florettes from the Latin brocco.

We “got by” with what we had, not what we didn’t have, and not always what we wanted. Deo Volente, we will survive. Were there more wars before we had the UN? We were happy to sing along with “Wheels on the Bus” while glued to “Leave it to Beaver” on TV. Simple things, like Thousand Island dressing made from ketchup and mayonnaise, or the first time we heard of the oldest known French dressing on croutons. Today, believe it or not, you have an $85 billion market of dressing choices. You can also have a different kind of cheese every day for over five years. In the school lunchroom we had a warm slice of Velveeta on a mint green Melmac plate.

If you fall off the wagon, there are 300 different kinds of wound dressings. We had Vicks. If you didn’t have it, there was a “kit” for it. Knitting, crochet, basketry, potholders, wood-burning, framing, oil paint by number — no acrylic, erector sets, model cars and trains, chemistry sets, microscopes — no glue guns, all replaced by the keyboard, the cell phone tower and the next risk to humanity which may be a personal companion A.I. Dragon Dictaphone out mining your bitcoin. How are you gonna keep those hands busy? Plato in 300 BC coined “necessity is the mother of invention.” Stores, like preachers, come and go. Some will be missed.

In 1901, W.A. Brown Fish Dealer who boarded at 302 W. Council St. needed cooling, so W.A. Brown Refrigeration was born. G.W. Wrights Furniture Store also provided wooden caskets at 115, 117 and 119 W. Ennis St. Foreman Brothers Livery at 215 N. Main St. had “fine horses and mules always on hand for sale” for the drayman. Not to be overlooked, the “Red Front” Saloon at 121 N. Main St. sold pure old I.W. Harper, Mount Vernon, Hunters Rye and famous N.C. corn out of necessity, of course. Is that why they say “driven to drink”?

Where Belk used to be, Cowan’s Brick Row, the antiseptic laundry bleached with bluing, pressing clubs added starch and clothes dryers with bounce were not even a thought in the washer women’s eye.

Disposable Pampers diapers came along in 1961. Until then, it went down the drain, not in the landfill, which accounts for 30 percent of the dump way back then. Bake ovens dotted the plantations, like the Old Stone House one. Bread was bread, the slice of life, you could break together. Substitute Twinkies, Goo Goo Pies, Apple Uglies, Yostie buns, Ms. Schubert, Sarah Lynn and Mrs. Haynes. Way too many choices in the bread aisle now moved beside the peanut butter and jelly at the Lion, don’t look any farther. Common merchandising strategy.

Before marketing, we were stupid. But nobody told us what we wanted. We looked good. Cosmetics, tattoos and piercings have not made us more attractive and served to detract from natural beauty. Even before DSI’s Downtown Dollars, we went to town just to window shop and see what “they” had new. Now at the Square, four new weed shops should keep us happily supplied; with a little narcan, we’ll get by.

Down on the farm, they made their own feather bolster pillows and feather-ticking and without the mattress label that you would be arrested if you tear it off. Same with UL-approved lamp cords and prong plugs with one side wider and you would think 50 percent of the time you could plug it in the right way. You need a handbook to delineate VCR, MTV, SRT, RPM, TMZ, CDC or the UDC.

Some things we best not know. In 1953, Watson and Crick found the first double-helix DNA that had been hiding right beneath our XY chromosome eyes. We’ve been trying to fool Mother Nature ever since.

Well, my fellow earthlings, tomorrow will be yesterday soon enough — be careful what you want for. So, return with me to a more simpler time, when plain was good enough, thank you. We tied it with an old shoestring. We may have been better off and we seemed to “stay out of trouble.”

Clyde is a Salisbury artist.