‘There is something for everyone’: Salisbury author wins International Impact Award

Karen Kistler

karen.kistler@salisbury.post.com

SALISBURY — To provide hope and encouragement to women is one reason why Salisbury resident Deborah Idowu-Asufi wrote her first book, “The Lady in Waiting; Preparing Single Ladies for Kingdom Marriage,” and for it, she has been honored with the International Impact Award.

Being a survivor of domestic violence, Idowu-Asufi, said she had gone through the system and while she moved, many might not have that courage. Therefore, letting women know that they can rise no matter if all else is against them is another message that she shares in her book, she said, adding that it is her hope that when people read it, the book will serve as “proof you can re-write your story from nothing. You can re-write your life all over again starting from nothing and still win.”

She also said that the book was created “as a tool for women everywhere to find a way to discover themselves, to discover identity, discover that healing is possible.”

Selected from among thousands of submissions, the book was chosen to win the award, which recognizes seasoned authors from all over the world, she said.

Submissions go through multiple processes with judges, readers and publishers and the award is presented to the author whose writing is above average and the book that they believe has a message to the world, she said.

Being selected is very important “because it’s not just a recognition of my writing, it’s a validation of my voice, of my survival. It just tells women everywhere that even if life breaks you, there’s something powerful that can still rise from the pieces, said Idowu-Asufi.

In addition to being an author, she is an international speaker, guest expert presenter, transformative leader, a certified life coach and licensed financial professional.

Idowu-Asulfi is the founder of Deborah Academy, and in her biography, it notes that “as the founder she leads a 21st-century institution that cultivates professionals and business leaders through principle-based coaching. Her passion for personal transformation also inspired her to establish the Transformation Initiative, an NGO dedicated to helping adults become their best, God-ordained selves” reaching individuals internationally.

At Deborah Academy, Idowu-Asulfi offers several courses and The Lady in Waiting, she said, is an online master class. People from all over the world join in from Australia, Canada, the UK, multiple states and here in Salisbury.

When she provides this class, she said there is one thing that re-echoes, which is women telling her, “I’ve heard people talk about being whole as a woman, but I never quite heard it this way. The perspective you give on identity, on healing, it’s different” and knowing that not everyone will attend the master class, she said, inspired her to write the book and use it as that tool and source of encouragement.

It took her a year to write and get the book published, she said, all the while caring for her three young children, who were four, two and one, at the time.

The book covers topics including brokenness, healing from abuse, identity, who I am, why am I here, self-worth and red flags for anyone who wants to be in any relationship.

Plus, she said, there is a chapter that speaks about “femininity, womanhood, how do we do womanhood God’s way, femininity the right way,” adding that she believes there “are laws that govern creation and these laws are timeless principles. So those are the things I put in there. I believe anyone who gets this book is getting a gold mine.”

Married or single, Idowu-Asufi said she feels every woman should read the book, and went on to say that she believes there is something for everyone, “fathers who love their daughters, men who love their wives. I think there’s something in there for everyone.”

Idowu-Asufi will be going to Arizona in November to receive her award during which time she will give a speech sharing what the award means to her and tell where she is from.

At this event, she said, she feels like she is putting Salisbury on the global stage as well and said she is excited and proud to represent the city and all the women who poured into her.

She expressed how very thankful she is for Salisbury, the community, the judicial and legal system, as she shared how she was supported by each.

And she told how Cornerstone Church in Salisbury, where Idowu-Asufi attends, which is led by Pastor Tina, believes in community and supported her and stood by her as she started all over.

She also mentioned the shelter who, she said, didn’t know her “but saw a woman who was ready to start and who had nothing and no one” and they helped her and her three children.

Therefore, she said, “yes, it’s my win, but I really don’t see it like it’s just my win. I see it like it’s the win for thousands of women who genuinely do what they do. This award is also for many women who feel like ‘I am nothing, I will never rise.’ This book is a testament that they can rise. I really think that this award is for this community. I really feel this award is for every woman out there.”

Idowu-Asufi is in the process of completing her second book titled “30 Day Money Shift,” which she said will offer help to people, especially women, to manage their wealth, plan their finances and build generational wealth.

This book will soon be out on Amazon, and her first book is currently available on Amazon, IngramSpark and all Barnes & Nobles.

She is available to speak and coach and said if others are interested in contacting her to do either, or need more information or have questions, to contact her by calling 704-828-2537, via email at deborahacademyhq@gmail.com or through her website, www.deborahacademy.com.