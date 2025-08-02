Shelby Carroll: Start your fall garden now: perfect time to plant cool-season crops in Rowan County

By Shelby Carroll

N.C. Cooperative Extension

As summer winds down, it’s time to shift your focus from tomatoes and cucumbers to turnips and kale. For Rowan County gardeners, late July through early September is the prime time to start planting a fall vegetable garden.

While most people think of spring as the only planting season, fall offers an excellent opportunity to grow a variety of fresh vegetables. With the first average frost in Rowan County occurring around the end of October, timing your plantings now ensures a hearty fall harvest.

What to plant

Cool-season crops that thrive in fall include broccoli, collards, carrots, cabbage, kale, spinach, turnips, mustard greens, lettuce, Swiss chard, radishes and even Brussels sprouts. These vegetables not only tolerate cooler temperatures but often grow sweeter and more tender as the weather turns crisp.

Here are a few suggested planting windows:

Broccoli, cabbage, collards : Plant between July 26 and Aug. 16.

: Plant between July 26 and Aug. 16. Carrots and cauliflower : Sow seeds from early to mid-August.

: Sow seeds from early to mid-August. Kale, lettuce, mustard greens : Plant from mid-August into early September.

: Plant from mid-August into early September. Radishes, spinach, turnips: Best planted in early to mid-September for a fast turnaround harvest.

Many of these crops mature in 30 to 75 days, so a good rule of thumb is to count backward from the average frost date based on the days to maturity listed on your seed packet.

Getting started

To begin, remove any spent summer crops and weeds from your garden bed. Loosen the soil and mix in compost or aged manure to improve fertility and drainage. Rowan Countys red clay can use all the help it can get.

Cool-season crops germinate best when the soil stays moist and cool, so watering regularly and applying mulch can help seeds sprout more evenly. Some gardeners choose to start plants like broccoli or cabbage indoors and transplant them once they’re well established.

Watch the weather and pests

Even though cooler weather reduces insect pressure, pests like cabbage worms and aphids can still be a threat. Keep an eye on your plants and inspect the undersides of leaves regularly. Use row covers or insect netting if necessary.

As October approaches, consider using row covers or frost cloth to protect tender crops during light frosts. Greens like kale and collards can withstand cold snaps and even improve in flavor.

A second season of abundance

Fall gardening in Rowan County is a great way to stretch your growing season and keep fresh produce on your table through Thanksgiving and even into winter with a little planning.

For more detailed planting dates, local soil testing, and seasonal gardening tips, reach out to the Rowan County Cooperative Extension. Whether you’re a beginner or an experienced gardener, this is a great time to dig in.

Shelby Carrol is the agriculture and natural resources agent with the Rowan County Extension.