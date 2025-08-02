Rockwell church to celebrate 275th anniversary

By Pastor Kevin Sloop

ROCKWELL — Grace Lower Stone German Reformed Church will begin the celebration of its 275th anniversary on Homecoming Sunday, which is Sunday.

Pastor Jay Whitley, who served the congregation from 1985-1993, will be the guest speaker at the 11 a.m. service.

During the festivities, a hymn will be sung, which incorporates the English translation of the German poems carved in stone above the three doors of the congregation’s 230-year-old stone church building.

Grace Lower Stone was organized by early German settlers circa 1750. These pioneers were busier making history than they were recording history. They left no record of the exact date they arrived in Rowan County or the exact date the congregation was organized.

Fortunately, North Carolina’s Colonial Royal Governor, Arthur Dobbs, wrote a letter to the British Board of Trade in 1755. This letter still exists in London, England. The governor’s epistle, for the most part, dealt with commerce in the colony of North Carolina, crops, livestock, metals and minerals. Dobbs, however, also revealed in this letter that he had visited the German-speaking settlers in Rowan and Cabarrus counties, southeast of Salisbury, and that they had begun settling the area in 1747 and 1748. These settlers initially sprinkled into the area, a few families at a time; therefore, 1750 is a safe date to place the establishment of Rowan County’s oldest Lutheran church, Organ Zion and oldest German Reformed church, Grace Lower Stone, as well as Cabarrus County’s oldest Lutheran church, St. John’s and oldest German Reformed church, Bethel Bear Creek.

Surviving 19th century histories from some of these churches place the possible date for the organization of their parishes between 1750 and 1765. Pastor Gotthardt Dellman Bernheim did suggest that these congregations “may” have been organized in 1745, in a book he wrote in 1872, but he refuted that suggestion 30 years later in a second 1902 book, when he wrote that these congregations were organized after 1747.

Beginning in the 1930s, some 20th century historians began asserting that these four congregations, Organ Zion Lutheran, Grace Lower Stone German Reformed, St. John’s Lutheran and Bethel Bear Creek German Reformed, had been organized in 1745. In doing so, those historians never offered any documentation whatsoever to support that claim.

Due to their assertiveness, today some people continue to believe these congregations were established in 1745, but Dobbs’ letter documents that Rowan’s and Cabarrus’ German settlers did not arrive until 1747. People cannot organize a church in a particular area two years before they arrive, so Grace Lower Stone German Reformed Church recognizes the 275th anniversary in 2025.

Grace Lower Stone’s congregation invites the community to join with them as they worship this Sunday and begin this milestone celebration. The church is located at 2410 Lower Stone Church Road, Rockwell.